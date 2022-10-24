Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 24, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions after 7:15 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Libra.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Life will be more intense in the next four weeks. You might be involved more than usual with the wealth and possessions of someone else. Fortunately, gifts, goodies and favors from others will come your way.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will need more sleep in the next four weeks. This will also be a time when you focus more on close friendships and partnerships. Venus opposite your sign will pave the way for forgiveness and congenial feelings.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Roll up your sleeves and get ready to work hard in the next four weeks because you want to be productive and accomplish a lot. You want to make your actions count. You might also improve your health because you’re turning over a new leaf.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Vacations, social outings and playful times are your top choices for the next four weeks. Take a cruise or get out of town. Enjoy sports events and playful activities with kids. Socialize with others. Enjoy the arts, the entertainment world and chances to express your creative talents.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Home, family and your private life will be your main focus in the next four weeks. Some will be involved more with a parent. All of you will want to redecorate or do something that makes you feel more excited about where you live. Why not entertain and show off what you’ve done?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

The pace of your days will accelerate in the next four weeks because of short trips, errands, appointments and increased activity with siblings and relatives. This is a good time to study or write because you’re full of ideas!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

“Show me the money!” Your focus will be on earnings, cash flow and your possessions during the next four weeks. The good news is you might attract money to you! Meanwhile, enjoy buying beautiful things or making something look more attractive.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

The sun is in your sign for the next four weeks, (which happens only once every year). When this occurs, it gives you a chance to recharge your batteries for the rest of year! Furthermore, this heightened solar energy will attract people and favorable situations to you. Yes!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You’re happy to take a backseat and play things low-key for the next four weeks as your birthday approaches, because this is the ideal time to take a few minutes and think about future goals. How do you want your new year to be different from last year? Jot down some ideas.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You will enjoy increased interaction with friends, as well as contact with clubs, groups and organizations in the next four weeks. Some of you might join an organization or a group. You might even accept a leadership role. This window of time is also an excellent opportunity for you to set long-term goals.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Once a year, the sun sits at the top of your chart for four weeks. That time has arrived. It symbolizes that you are being thrust in a spotlight, which makes you more high visibility than usual. Not only will people notice you more, they admire you, even if you don’t do anything different. (Good lighting is everything.)

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Grab every chance to travel, study and do whatever you can to broaden your horizons in the next four weeks because you’re eager for adventure and a chance to learn something new. Do something different! Go someplace you’ve never been before.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Rapper, singer, actor Drake (1986) shares your birthday. What is curious about you is that you have a strong intensity; yet, usually, you play it cool. You are intuitive and a quick study of other people. Simplicity will be your theme this year. This is also the perfect year for you to create a solid foundation in your life at home and within your family.

