Man charged in fatal Forest Park hit-and-run that killed 60-year-old Chicago man

A Broadview man has been charged in a fatal June hit-and-run that left a 60-year-old Chicago man dead, authorities announced.

Derrick Young, 49, faces a felony charge of failing to report an accident causing death, the Cook County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Young allegedly hit and killed Raul Diaz, 60, in June.

A relative of Diaz reported him missing June 28. Police found him lying unresponsive on the shoulder of the road in the 2100 block of 1st Avenue in Forest Park, near the hospital where Diaz was last seen. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Young was seen in video footage near the scene driving his car while using his cellphone near the time of the crash, according to the sheriff’s office.

He was released on bond after posting the required 10% of the $50,000 bond.

