Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Menu planner: Make a scary dinner with Halloween hot dog spaghetti ‘spiders’

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
Gwynn Galvin/SwirlsOfFlavor.com

Halloween hot dog spaghetti spiders

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: for the pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces spaghetti

8 hot dogs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons butter, cut in pieces

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Marinara sauce or ketchup, serving suggestions

Thread uncooked spaghetti through pieces of hot dogs. Cook according to pasta package directions; drain carefully. Toss with Parmesan cheese, butter, coarse salt and pepper; serve tossed with marinara sauce or with ketchup on the side as a dipping sauce. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 453 calories, 14 grams protein, 30 grams fat (61% calories from fat), 14.9 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 865 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy

Makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (0.87-ounce) package less-sodium or regular brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons ketchup, divided

1 pound 95% lean ground beef

8 ounces (about 3 cups) sliced cremini mushrooms, divided

1 egg

1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Place gravy mix in a small bowl; whisk in water. Add onion powder, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon ketchup to mixture; set aside. In a medium bowl, mix ground beef, 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms, egg, breadcrumbs and thyme. Shape into 5 (1/2-inch) patties. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 minutes, turning once. Whisk gravy mixture again and add it to skillet along with remaining mushrooms and remaining ketchup. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until gravy has thickened and internal temperature of patties reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 193 calories, 23 grams protein, 6 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 87 milligrams cholesterol, 408 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Shrimp and angel hair pasta with ‘alfredo’ sauce and asparagus

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta, shrimp and asparagus

INGREDIENTS

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole-grain thin spaghetti

1 pound uncooked shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed

3/4 to 1 pound trimmed fresh asparagus, sliced on diagonal in 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon butter

3 wedges soft light creamy Swiss cheese

Cook spaghetti according to directions; add shrimp and asparagus the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta; return to pot. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, red pepper, butter and soft cheese. Add cheese mixture to pot; cover and cook, stirring often, on low heat 5 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce has thickened slightly. Serve warm.

Per serving: 340 calories, 23 grams protein, 5 grams fat (12% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, 104 milligrams cholesterol, 626 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5

Grilled sirloin steaks

Pair the steaks with a colorful edamame, red pepper and ginger salad: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup frozen edamame (thawed), 1 chopped red bell pepper, 1 minced shallot, 2 tablespoons crumbled Greek feta cheese and 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger; toss to mix. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Alongside, add mixed greens and dinner rolls.

Grilled portobello quesadillas

Skip meat. Brush one side of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas with olive oil. Grill 4 portobello mushrooms; place each on the unoiled side of a tortilla and sprinkle with grated pepper jack cheese. Top with remaining tortillas, oiled side out. Grill 1 to 3 minutes per side or until cheese is melted and tortillas are crisp. Cut into wedges.

Serve with corn-avocado salad: Cut the kernels off 3 ears cooked fresh corn. In a medium bowl, toss corn with 1 diced avocado, 2 thinly sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon olive oil and coarse salt and pepper to taste.

