Menu planner: Make a scary dinner with Halloween hot dog spaghetti ‘spiders’

Halloween hot dog spaghetti spiders

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: for the pasta

INGREDIENTS

8 ounces spaghetti

8 hot dogs, cut into 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

6 tablespoons butter, cut in pieces

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon pepper

Marinara sauce or ketchup, serving suggestions

Thread uncooked spaghetti through pieces of hot dogs. Cook according to pasta package directions; drain carefully. Toss with Parmesan cheese, butter, coarse salt and pepper; serve tossed with marinara sauce or with ketchup on the side as a dipping sauce. (Adapted from SwirlsOfFlavor.com.)

Per serving: 453 calories, 14 grams protein, 30 grams fat (61% calories from fat), 14.9 grams saturated fat, 30 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 865 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Salisbury steak with mushroom gravy

Makes 5 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 15 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 (0.87-ounce) package less-sodium or regular brown gravy mix

1 cup cold water

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

3 tablespoons ketchup, divided

1 pound 95% lean ground beef

8 ounces (about 3 cups) sliced cremini mushrooms, divided

1 egg

1/4 cup dry breadcrumbs

1 teaspoon dried thyme

Place gravy mix in a small bowl; whisk in water. Add onion powder, garlic powder and 1 tablespoon ketchup to mixture; set aside. In a medium bowl, mix ground beef, 1 cup finely chopped mushrooms, egg, breadcrumbs and thyme. Shape into 5 (1/2-inch) patties. Heat a large, nonstick skillet on medium-high. Cook patties 5 minutes, turning once. Whisk gravy mixture again and add it to skillet along with remaining mushrooms and remaining ketchup. Bring to a boil; reduce heat to low. Cover; cook 5 to 10 minutes or until gravy has thickened and internal temperature of patties reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 193 calories, 23 grams protein, 6 grams fat (30% calories from fat), 2.2 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 87 milligrams cholesterol, 408 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 0.5.

Shrimp and angel hair pasta with ‘alfredo’ sauce and asparagus

Makes 6 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: less than 10 minutes, plus pasta, shrimp and asparagus

INGREDIENTS

1 (13.25-ounce) box whole-grain thin spaghetti

1 pound uncooked shrimp, shelled, deveined and tails removed

3/4 to 1 pound trimmed fresh asparagus, sliced on diagonal in 1-inch pieces

1/2 cup whole milk

2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper, or more to taste

1 teaspoon butter

3 wedges soft light creamy Swiss cheese

Cook spaghetti according to directions; add shrimp and asparagus the last 3 minutes of cooking. Drain pasta; return to pot. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine milk, Parmesan cheese, garlic powder, red pepper, butter and soft cheese. Add cheese mixture to pot; cover and cook, stirring often, on low heat 5 minutes or until cheese melts and sauce has thickened slightly. Serve warm.

Per serving: 340 calories, 23 grams protein, 5 grams fat (12% calories from fat), 1.3 grams saturated fat, 53 grams carbohydrate, 104 milligrams cholesterol, 626 milligrams sodium, 8 grams fiber.

Carb count: 3.5

Grilled sirloin steaks

Pair the steaks with a colorful edamame, red pepper and ginger salad: In a medium bowl, combine 1 cup frozen edamame (thawed), 1 chopped red bell pepper, 1 minced shallot, 2 tablespoons crumbled Greek feta cheese and 1 tablespoon minced fresh ginger; toss to mix. In a small bowl, whisk together 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, 1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar, 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard and coarse salt and black pepper to taste. Pour dressing over vegetables; toss to coat. Add more salt and pepper to taste. Alongside, add mixed greens and dinner rolls.

Grilled portobello quesadillas

Skip meat. Brush one side of 8 whole-grain flour tortillas with olive oil. Grill 4 portobello mushrooms; place each on the unoiled side of a tortilla and sprinkle with grated pepper jack cheese. Top with remaining tortillas, oiled side out. Grill 1 to 3 minutes per side or until cheese is melted and tortillas are crisp. Cut into wedges.

Serve with corn-avocado salad: Cut the kernels off 3 ears cooked fresh corn. In a medium bowl, toss corn with 1 diced avocado, 2 thinly sliced green onions, 1 tablespoon olive oil and coarse salt and pepper to taste.