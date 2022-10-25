The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 25, 2022
10-year-old takes his first deer at a Cook County farm

John “JB” Kristin, 10, used a crossbow to take his first deer, on a Cook County farm.

By  Dale Bowman
   
John “JB” Kristin with his first deer, taken with a crossbow. His brother Logan Ortiz (left) helps celebrate. Provided photo

John “JB” Kristin with his first deer, taken with a crossbow. His brother Logan Ortiz (left) helps celebrate.

Provided

John “JB” Kristin, 10, of Mount Greenwood used a crossbow to take his first deer on a Cook County farm.

His dad, John Kristin, said his son “just turned 10 and just completed his hunter safety course this September at the Will County Farm Bureau.”

They went hunting the morning of Oct. 16.

“We got in the woods at 6:30 a.m. and not an hour later , I hear with a serious yet shaky voice, “Dad, there’s a deer coming right to us,’ “ Kristin emailed. “I look up and see a nice doe coming down the trail.”

She came from behind a mature oak, quartering to them.

“He asks, `Can I shoot?,’ “ Kristin emailed. “I told him, `When you are ready.’ He squeezed off his shot , and thwack! “I got her I got her dad.” We had a high five and a hug.”

They went home and brought back brother Logan Ortiz. With the help of an overhead vulture, they found the deer 40 yards away in tall vegetation.

Buck of the Week (sometimes. like this week, Deer of the Week), the celebration of big bucks and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) from around Chicago outdoors, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times when the time is right. The online posting atchicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com) orcontact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

