The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood

Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive Tuesday afternoon.

By  Sophie Sherry
 Updated  
SHARE Family demands answers after ‘loving, feisty, 26-year-old’ is shot and killed on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near Kenwood
Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was killed in a shooting Oct. 25, 2024 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was killed in a shooting Oct. 25, 2024 on DuSable Lake Shore Drive.

Provided

Family members are struggling to make sense of how a loving mother of two girls was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.

Dashawnna Threatt, 26, was a passenger in a car when someone opened fire in the 4500 block of South DuSable Lake Shore Drive just before 1:30 p.m., police and family members said. She was pronounced dead at the University of Chicago Medical Center.

Threatt was the mother of two school-age children and lived with her grandmother in west suburban Bellwood, her cousin Trena McGregory told the Sun-Times.

“She was just out here living her life, being a good mother and trying to do right,” McGregory said. “I’m just in a state of shock. She was a loving, feisty, 26-year-old with two loving daughters.

“This just doesn’t make sense,” McGregory added.

A man driving the car was shot and also taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

McGregory said the family does not know who the man is, or why Threatt was in the Kenwood neighborhood.

Threatt owned a business on the West Side, Glorious Mek Suites, where she rented out work space for barbers and make-up artists. She spent most of her time at the business or with her grandmother in Bellwood, McGregory said.

Her mother died a few years ago, leaving behind Threatt and her younger brother. McGregory said the brother has been battling leukemia and will be hit hard by Threatt’s death.

“We want more answers and, at the end of the day, we want justice,” McGregory said. “There are so many killings going on and you never get a resolution, especially with drive-bys.”

As of Wednesday morning, no one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Vote delayed on measure to allow booting of vehicles on private parking lots citywide
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Wisconsin Christmas parade
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Kidnapping, attempted sexual assault charges filed in attack on postal worker in Little Village
Chief Justice Mary Jane Theis takes helm of Illinois Supreme Court
The Latest
The “Denver Boot” is affixed to an automobile near the East Bank Club.
City Hall
Vote delayed on measure to allow booting of vehicles on private parking lots citywide
Chief sponsor Ald. Ariel Reboyras is retiring from the City Council, but his colleagues who want to stick around may have cold feet, he told the Sun-Times, because “they’re running for re-election. They don’t want this to hurt ’em.”
By Fran Spielman
 
AP22299543515179.jpg
Nation/World
Man convicted of killing 6 with SUV in Wisconsin Christmas parade
The jury found Darrell Brooks guilty of six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. He faces a mandatory life sentence on each count.
By Todd Richmond | The Associated Press
 
Former longtime Chicago Teamsters boss John T. Coli Sr. leaving the Dirksen Federal Courthouse on July 30, 2019, after pleading guilty to receiving a prohibited payment and filing a false income tax return.
Crime
Former Teamsters boss John Coli gets 19 months in prison for illegal payments from Cinespace Studios
The feds enlisted Coli as a cooperator in 2019, just as a set of aggressive investigations into old-school, Chicago-style corruption turned public. He was seen as particularly significant given his ties to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, former Chicago Mayors Richard M. Daley and Rahm Emanuel, and ex-Govs. Pat Quinn and Bruce Rauner.
By Jon Seidel
 
AP22299554492815.jpg
Nation/World
3 men convicted of aiding plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Whitmer
Joe Morrison, his father-in-law Pete Musico, and Paul Bellar were found guilty of providing “material support” for a terrorist act as members of a paramilitary group, the Wolverine Watchmen.
By Ed White | Associated Press
 
Postal.jpeg
News
Kidnapping, attempted sexual assault charges filed in attack on postal worker in Little Village
Cesar Ramirez, 44, was arrested after the U.S. Postal Inspection Service offered up to $50,000 for information and police released surveillance video.
By Sun-Times Wire
 