Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or major decisions after 11:10 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Enjoy lively conversations with others, especially partners and close friends. Although you’re in a friendly and generous mood, if you’re discussing financial matters or inheritances, don’t give away the farm. Respect your own self interests.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have lots of energy to work today! Furthermore, you will enjoy talking to others, especially members of the general public. In fact, you might want to help someone because you feel sympathetic to their plight or their situation. (Wise move because what goes around, comes around.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a wonderfully creative day! Grab every opportunity to express your talents because you will be able to do this. Enjoy playful activities with children as well as sports events. This is also a great day to socialize and schmooze. Accept all invitations to party!

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have lots of energy to devote to your home, home repairs, family conversations and domestic ideas in general. This is because you are in a creative frame of mind; plus, your mind is energetically pumped. Use this in the best way you can!

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Your interactions with daily contacts, siblings and relatives will be lively because you are mentally vibrant and full of ideas. This will be a busy, fast-paced day. Enjoy short trips. Your ability to write, study, sell or act is top-notch. Meanwhile, you might feel sympathetic to a family member.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Respect your money-making ideas today because you are in a creative frame of mind. You have mental energy to channel into assessing and dealing with your assets, your possessions and your wealth. You might see ways to boost your earnings or get a better-paying job. Trust your imagination.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

This is a great day for any kind of mental work because Mercury is in your sign dancing with Mars. You won’t hesitate to speak up, and you will defend your point of view. It’s an excellent day for public speaking and sharing your ideas with others because you are confident about your beliefs.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Research of any kind will go well because your mind wants to burrow deep into the subtext of things until it comes up with a shining answer. Nothing will escape your penetrative perseverance. (You’ll be like a dog with a bone.) You’re also in touch with your creative vibes today. Quite a blessing!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Discussions with friends and groups will be clear, bold and daring because you won’t hesitate to share your opinions and ideas. You won’t back down, either because you believe in what you’re saying. (You might be able to advance a notion you were previously shy to suggest.)

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Today you make a fabulous impression on bosses, parents, teachers and the police because you are clear, vocal and confident in expressing what you want. You’ll have no trouble showing them your side of things. Furthermore, because of your clarity in communications, they will listen.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a wonderful day to study and explore new ideas related to politics, religion, philosophy or any subject that interests you. Explore avenues in publishing and the media because you will clearly state what you want to say.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

This is an excellent day to discuss issues relating shared property, taxes, debt and inheritances. You might discuss different values, especially if you don’t agree with the values of someone else. You will clearly let them know what you believe, and you will be successful in making them hear what you say.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Seth MacFarlane (1973) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, talented and clever. In particular, you have a quick wit. You are generous to loved ones. The theme for this year is service, especially to family members. Therefore, take care of yourself. In fact, you might even consider a makeover?

