The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Opposed to trans coach, man wants daughter to quit

The girl, 9, loves being on the volleyball team, and her mom hopes she can keep playing.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Opposed to trans coach, man wants daughter to quit
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg

DEAR ABBY: My 9-year-old daughter, “Kennedy,” plays volleyball. One of the assistant coaches is a transgender woman. I had known about the coach before Kennedy started playing. Although I’m OK with a transgender person coaching my child (I feel their gender identity is absolutely none of my business), my husband is not. He wants our daughter to quit a sport she loves so she won’t be “exposed” to something he doesn’t agree with. He is not transphobic, just very conservative, and he doesn’t want Kennedy growing up around it.

We’re trying to steer her in the right direction with our Christian beliefs, which include loving and accepting everyone. The coach doesn’t broadcast the fact that she’s transgender; my daughter learned about it from a teammate. There is no other volleyball team in the area. How can I convince my husband to let her stay with a sport and team she loves? — SPORTY MOM IN THE SOUTH

DEAR MOM: Actually, your husband IS transphobic and possibly homophobic as well. He may think that by forbidding Kennedy from participating in volleyball, he is protecting her. However, what he fails to understand is that children are already aware. Her friend certainly is.

As Kennedy grows older, she is going to meet many people who are “different” — different races, religions and sexual orientations. As a good Christian, she should accept and love them for who they are. She should not be punished by being forced to drop an activity she loves.

P.S. Has your husband actually MET the assistant coach? Perhaps he should approach her at a practice and introduce himself, so he can get to know her as a fellow human being.

DEAR ABBY: I had a hard time during the COVID pandemic. I’m a stress eater but got that under control years ago. However, over the last year, I’ve been having issues with stress drinking. I sneak many shots of whisky or vodka. I’m lucky it has only been at midday and no driving was involved, but I have had a few blackouts.

My husband of 35-plus years (we’re both retired) has no inkling I have this problem. In the past he has said he can control it, so I can, too. He feels the same about our weight. I walk four miles and work out every day and eat healthy, but I can’t lose weight. He can, at the drop of a hat. I need advice. — HURTING RETIREE IN CALIFORNIA

DEAR RETIREE: First it was food, now it’s alcohol. If you want to conquer your compulsive behavior, it’s important that you figure out what’s causing the stress that’s triggering it. Because your husband can control his appetites does not automatically mean that you are able to. It may take help from your doctor or a licensed therapist to conquer your tendency toward addiction. Once you quit sneaking those shots of booze on a daily basis, I suspect you will notice a marked change in your weight.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Hosts’ shoe ban could be risky for their diabetic dad
Dear Abby: Should I keep crushing on man who’s not single?
Dear Abby: Father gave me his dad’s precious ring a decade ago — and now wants it back
Dear Abby: Our son’s teen friend should chip in when vacationing with us
Dear Abby: My crush should be with me, not his insecure girlfriend
Dear Abby: New office mate’s funny faces and baby talk creep me out
The Latest
A 13-year-old boy died after being shot in the head Oct. 14, 2022 in West Ridge.
1 killed, 4 others wounded by gunfire in Chicago Tuesday
A woman was killed and a man critically wounded when they were shot while driving on DuSable Lake Shore Drive near the Kenwood neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Fire.jpeg
News
More than a dozen vehicles damaged in extra-alarm fire in parking garage on Near West Side
Firefighters responded to the call Tuesday afternoon in the 700 block of South Ashland Avenue. No one was injured.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Jarred Tinordi looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Heavy hits earn Jarred Tinordi regular spot in Blackhawks’ defensive lineup
Tinordi, who initially seemed like a short-term stopgap, has held a steady role on the second pair alongside Connor Murphy through the Hawks’ first six games.
By Ben Pope
 
Select piers at Diversey, shown here last winter when perch were in, are part of the pier pass program. Credit: Dale Bowman
Sports
Pay-up time for parking and pier passes for anglers on the Chicago lakefront
For the first time since pier and parking passes were started for anglers on the Chicago lakefront, there is a price increase; plus some other lakefront notes from the Chicago Fishing Advisory Committee meeting.
By Dale Bowman
 
002_002_07_R1.max_2000x2000.jpg
Movies and TV
‘The Banshees of Inisherin’: Gleeson, Farrell make magic again as old pals at odds
The great actors revive their mesmerizing interplay, surrounded by breathtaking Irish scenery and a brilliant ensemble cast.
By Richard Roeper
 