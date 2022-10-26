Officers wounded in line of duty awarded for bravery

Chicago Police Officer Julius Givens remembers thinking “I’m going to be OK” as he was driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound last December.

“My partner had applied a tourniquet to my leg to stop the bleeding, which was incredibly fast thinking on his part,” Givens said, adding that he provided cover for his partner while his partner worked on the tourniquet.

But the thing that sticks with Givens about that day is that officers were able to catch the suspects who he said were “causing mayhem and destruction in the neighborhood.”

“My partner and I would do it all over again if we had to,” Givens said.

Wednesday night, the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation awarded Givens, 11 other Chicago Police Department officers, a member of the U.S. Marshals Service and his canine officer with the Valor Award, its highest honor.

“When officers put on the uniform they have no idea what awaits them on their shift,” Chicago police Supt. David Brown told attendees. “Still, they show up every day, without fail. Chicago officers run towards the danger when every other human instinct tells them to do otherwise.”

Supt. David Brown shakes the hand of Officer Anthony Graffeo. Graffeo and his partner were shot while on a meal break in March. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

In December of last year, Givens and other units had stopped a vehicle near 92nd Street and Stony Island Avenue when shots were exchanged between officers and people in the car. Givens was shot in the leg and taken to University of Chicago Medical Center. The suspects, one of whom had also been shot, were later arrested. The car was stopped because the officers suspected they were involved in “some types of crime in the area,” officials said.

“It all happened really quickly, but let me tell you it was a team effort,” Givens said. “Everyone did their part. Unfortunately, we had to engage in a shootout.”

Givens, 32, also singled out the team at the hospital for helping in his recovery.

“The doctors at the hospital, they did their part, they ensured my welfare,” Givens said. “There was a male nurse who really stands out who did an incredible job at ensuring that not only was I going to be OK, but that he was going to be there the entire time with me.”

Some of the other CPD officers honored were Erik Moreno, who was shot in the torso and arm by a suspect fleeing a traffic stop on June 5 in the 6900 block of South Sangamon Street.

Chicago Police Supt. David Brown, left, and Deputy Chief Earnest Cato III at the Chicago Police Memorial Foundation’s awards ceremony at Theater on the Lake. Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Officer Fernanda Ballesteros also received the award. She was shot four days before Moreno in the 6100 block of South Paulina Street while attempting a traffic stop. Officers Matthew Pufpaf and Anthony Graffeo were shot in March. They were on a break and getting food at The Original Maxwell Street stand.

In July, Officer Jaime Avila and another officer responded to a domestic disturbance at an apartment in the 1300 block of West Taylor Street. The officers got on an elevator to get to the apartment and while exiting the elevator Avila was shot multiple times.

Also honored was U.S. Marshal Jeff Maccari and canine Officer Rin, who were both shot June 2 while serving an arrest warrant on the Northwest Side.

“We need to quickly get to a time, not only in the city but across our country, when the voices of the people that support our police are the loudest voices,” Mayor Lori Lightfoot said.

Givens, who has been an officer for about four years, said he went back to work 27 days after being shot and many of the other officers who were honored Wednesday also put their uniform back on not long after being wounded.

“Isn’t that remarkable? The fight goes on. And those of us who are participating and making this city a safer and more vibrant place for us all to live are committed to doing that,” Givens said. “So much so that we’re willing to live and unfortunately died to ensure that this place is safer for us all.”