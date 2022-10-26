Man fatally shot in Uptown

A man was shot in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.
The 25-year-old man was driving in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue about 7:50 p.m., when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, hitting the man in the back, according to Chicago police.
The man was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
