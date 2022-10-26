The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 26, 2022
Man fatally shot in Uptown

A 25-year-old man was shot in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded in a South Side shooting Saturday morning.

Sun-Times file

A man was shot in the Uptown neighborhood Wednesday night, police said.

The 25-year-old man was driving in the 7000 block of North Greenview Avenue about 7:50 p.m., when someone in a black Jeep fired shots, hitting the man in the back, according to Chicago police.

The man was pronounced dead at St. Francis Hospital.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

