Horoscope for Thursday, Oct. 27, 2022

Moon Alert

After 6 a.m. Chicago time, there are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do your best to be reasonable when talking to partners and close friends because it’s easy to digress into petty differences. You might be obsessed about a particular idea, and insist on getting your way, come hell or high water. Really?

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid petty politics at work or demanding that things be done the way you want them to be done. Admittedly, you want to introduce improvements to your job, but today might not be a good day to do so because people are a bit stuck in their ways.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

This is a tough day for parents to deal with their kids. Likewise, romantic partners might also be at odds with each other because it’s easy to be obsessed about something. In particular, you might be obsessed about what you want. (Well, naturally.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Go gently with family discussions because tension might arise over disputes or differences about how something should be done, especially a home repair. Each party will want things done to their own specifications. Compromise is difficult today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

You might come on a bit strong because you’re convinced that you’re right about something. Not only that, you want to persuade others to agree with your point of view! On the upside, this could be a good day for sales and marketing. On the downside, people might stop listening.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Today you have strong opinions about money and how it should be handled and how it should be spent. In fact, you might feel obsessed about something because you want to buy it. “I have to have it!” Take a deep breath and give this situation a little air and space. Relax.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Do your best to keep an open mind on all issues because it’s easy to become obsessed with one thought or idea. Or perhaps you will try to force your point of view on someone? That’s because it’s tempting to fall into compulsive thinking today. If you’re aware of this, you won’t do it. (Maybe just a little.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Many people are obsessed with their ideas today, which is not ideal for smooth conversations. However, you can use this same energy, and turn it toward doing research, which will make you very effective because you won’t stop until you find what you’re looking for.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Take a light approach when talking to friends or members of groups and organizations today. You don’t have to persuade others to agree with you. Furthermore, you don’t have to agree with others if they are trying to convince you. Lighten up and steer clear of insanity.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Be careful talking to parents and bosses today (as well as the police) because if you are insistent, you will not get the results you want. This is because people are susceptible to compulsive, obsessive thinking today. They can’t help it, and neither can you. Be aware of this.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Don’t try to force your ideas on others or coerce people to agree with your political or religious stance on things. This might also apply to heated discussions about racial issues. Remember: There are none so deaf as those who are wearing headphones.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Don’t come on like gangbusters today, if you are having a dispute about shared property, inheritances or insurance matters. Instead, look for a common ground. Where is a win/win situation? This is what you want.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor, comedian John Cleese (1939) shares your birthday. You are energetic, emotional and often impulsive. At times, you are quiet and conservative; and at times, you are outrageous. You are never boring. This year is a time of reflection both inwardly and outwardly. It’s also a time of learning and teaching. Welcome moments of solitude.

