Thursday, October 27, 2022
The hen-to-rooster ratio changed for Illinois’ controlled pheasant hunting, which starts soon

The hen-to-rooster ratio for Illinois’ controlled pheasant hunting program changed this season as sign-up starts.

By  Dale Bowman
   
File photo of a pheasant in the field. Credit: Dale Bowman

Controlled pheasant hunting in Illinois gets underway shortly. It is much the same as recent years with a couple tweaks and one unexpected change.

Click here for the general information statewide.

As that release notes, there is one significant change:

Because of issues during the raising of the pheasants this year, additional birds had to be procured for the program. The main birds that were available were hens only. More than 20,000 hen chicks were incorporated into the flock to give ample hunting opportunity to hunters. However, this means the rooster-to-hen ratio has been tilted towards hens, with a ratio of one rooster to three hens instead of the historic 1-to-1 ratio.

That is pretty significant change.

Remember most nearby sites (with a couple exceptions) require use of non-toxic shells.

Most nearby sites start next week.

To register for planned dates and other information, go to https://www2.illinois.gov/dnr/hunting/Pages/ControlledPheasantHunting.aspx.

