Thursday, October 27, 2022
Jon Sciambi looks forward to 2023 World Series, looks back on 2022 Cubs broadcasts

Next season, Sciambi will replace Dan Shulman on ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the Fall Classic. Sciambi has called “Sunday Night Baseball” for the network since 2010.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
“I just love working with JD,” Jon Sciambi said. “I feel like he and I have really found a pretty good space. We both enjoy what we’re doing for this network, for this team and with each other.”

The World Series that begins tonight between the Phillies and Astros will be the last one Jon “Boog” Sciambi will watch from home for some time.

Next season, Sciambi, the Cubs’ TV voice on Marquee Sports Network, will replace Dan Shulman on ESPN Radio’s broadcast of the Fall Classic. Shulman, who has called it since 2011, decided to step away from the Series but will continue as ESPN TV’s lead college basketball announcer.

Shulman will call his last World Series, which can be heard on ESPN 1000, with analysts Jessica Mendoza and Eduardo Perez and reporter Buster Olney.

“Since [MLB] started with a national play-by-play in 1979, it’s been Vin Sully, Jack Buck, Jon Miller and Dan Shulman,” Sciambi said. “That’s a pretty amazing list. That I get to be the fifth person on the list, it blows me away. It’s humbling.”

Sciambi has called “Sunday Night Baseball” for ESPN Radio since 2010. Shulman had been allowed to continue calling the World Series even after leaving the “SNB” TV booth following the 2017 season.

It was strange having Shulman drop in after Sciambi had been calling games all season. Not that Shulman, an outstanding broadcaster, couldn’t handle it, but that Sciambi was deserving of the honor. In a most amicable passing of the torch, it soon will be his.

As for his second season in the Cubs’ booth, Sciambi was effusive in his praise of the Marquee crew, particularly broadcast partner Jim Deshaies.

“I just love working with JD,” Sciambi said. “I feel like he and I have really found a pretty good space. We both enjoy what we’re doing for this network, for this team and with each other.

“I’m so happy with the Cubs job. We were 74-88 this year, and I had a blast. We have really good, fun people who bring good energy every day. When I get out of my car at the park, I’m like, this is where I want to be. That’s the best feeling.”

After decompressing from three rounds of playoff games for ESPN, Sciambi will turn his attention to college basketball for the network. His first game is No. 4 Kentucky at No. 2 Gonzaga on Nov. 20.

