Friday, October 28, 2022
Eat Well Well

Is milk still considered healthy? How much do we need to drink?

Toddlers and children need about 1 to 2.5 cups of milk a day, while adults need about 3 cups per day if they’re choosing to drink it.

By  USA TODAY
   
Saleen Martin, USA TODAY
Milk or other dairy products are important for good health in children and adults. Dairy alternatives can be equally beneficial but reading the product labels is important.&nbsp;

It’s served during breakfast and lunch at school. It has been the center of a nationwide campaign to boost consumption since 1994, and now, there are more options than ever.

It’s milk, and experts say making it part of your diet is still recommended, but it’s not the only way to get proper nutrients.

Alexis Motley, Dietetic Internship Director at Southern University A&M College and registered dietitian, said for people who choose to drink milk, it can help them build strong bones and strong teeth. It can also help to lower the risk for low bone mass or osteoporosis, a bone-thinning disease, she said.

“If a person had been diagnosed with osteoporosis, if they trip, they cough wrong, they bend over wrong, they can fracture those bones,” she said.

But what should you do if you can’t drink milk? And is cow’s milk too fatty to still be healthy? Here’s what to know.

Motley said milk gives the body vital nutrients such as calcium, potassium, vitamin D, and protein, but it isn’t the only way to get these nutrients.

There’s also:

  • Calcium from orange juice, winter squash, edamame, tofu, almonds, leafy greens, kale and spinach.
  • Potassium from dry fruits, beans, potatoes, spinach, bananas, cantaloupe, oranges, and tomatoes.
  • Vitamin D from fish, egg yolks or any fortified cereals.

According to the United States Department of Agriculture, each person’s recommended dairy intake depends on age, sex, height and other factors, Motley said.

Toddlers and children need about 1 to 2.5 cups a day, while adults need about 3 cups of milk if they’re choosing to drink it, she said. Most people’s milk consumption doesn’t come close to this though, researchers say.

Tia Jeffery is a registered dietitian and an assistant professor in the department of health, nursing and nutrition at the University of the District of Columbia.

She said other options, particularly for children, include a cup of milk paired with a cup of yogurt or cheese.

Kena Torbert, a family life specialist at Fort Valley State University, said cow’s milk packs the most nutrients and vitamins in one punch. There’s calcium for bones and potassium for a healthy heart and blood pressure, she said.

Milk, cheese, yogurt, lactose free milk, fortified soy milk, and yogurt are all great options, she said.

Is cow’s milk too fatty? It doesn’t have to be

Motley said some people even think milk is too fatty and will cause them to have high cholesterol or heart disease, but there are ways around that.

“You don’t have to drink whole milk,” she said. “You can drink low-fat or fat-free milk and still get the same nutrient content but less fat.”

And Jeffery wants people to know they shouldn’t be alarmed if items they can’t consume are listed as recommended foods or drinks on government websites such as MyPlate.gov.

“There’s an assumption that they’re not meeting their their calcium needs or protein needs,” Jeffery said. “That is not true. If you choose to drink cow’s milk, great. If not, you do have other options for meeting your calcium needs. Calcium comes in different forms and different foods.”

Take blackstrap molasses, for instance. It has about 200 milligrams of calcium in it per tablespoon. And some milk alternatives are fortified with specific types of protein, as well as calcium.

And “not all non-dairy milks are created equal,” she said, so look at labels and compare to see which ones are best for you and your diet.

“For example, soy milk probably has the most comparable nutrient content to cow’s milk,” Jeffery said. “Other milks do if they’re fortified with calcium, but they’re kind of lower on the protein side. You can look to those other types of milk and maybe meet your mineral needs (like calcium) if they’re fortified with calcium, but make sure you get enough protein from other means.”

Torbert said some plant-based alternatives can provide lower calories and lower fat compared to cow’s milk. To provide nutrients, they usually have to be fortified. They’re pretty flavorful and fun though, she said, and they’re great for vegans or people who have allergies or lactose intolerance.

Is some ‘milk’ healthier than others? And what are people drinking these days?

Like other dietitian, Jeffery stressed the importance of including everyone in discussions about milk intake. Some people can’t consume cow’s milk.

What’s “healthiest” depends on each person’s needs.

For example, 75% of the world’s population has some form of lactose intolerance, researchers say, making non-dairy options best for people in this group.

The same goes for people who are vegan, vegetarian or people who have a milk allergy, Jeffery said.

“It really depends on the person and the environment, including preferences and medical conditions,” Jeffery said. “Take that into consideration.”

And there are quite a few other options in grocery stores today besides cow milk, like bananas, oat milk, and almond milk.

In her line of work, Motley notes that people seem to love Fairlife lactose-free milk, as well as soy-based and almond milk. For some people, plant-based milk works best. For others, cow’s milk does the trick.

And the increase in options may be due to more diseases being diagnosed, like celiac disease, or sensitivity to eating gluten, a protein found in wheat, barley and rye.

