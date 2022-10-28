Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 28, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your interest in spiritual matters and your inner world might be heightened for the next eight weeks. Be aware of this so that you can consciously explore whatever you want, and perhaps, come to new realizations and understandings. (Kinda profound.)

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your popularity will increase in the next two months because you will seek out friends more than usual. You might also become more involved in a group or organization, especially if it is a nonprofit group with a mandate of helping others. (This will appeal to you.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

For the next eight weeks, your reputation will shine in the eyes of others. People will be impressed with your achievements, which might lead to a promotion or some kind of acknowledgement. (It could be anything.) Either way, it’s always nice to get good press.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your desire to travel and explore new turf and learn new things and study new courses will suddenly ignite and stay that way for the next two months. Usually, you travel with a purpose. But now, you might go because you need to expand your world and get a change of scenery.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Wealth from other sources will come to you in the next eight weeks, which will be a welcome thing! You might benefit directly through inheritances, gifts, bonuses and such; or you might benefit indirectly through your partner. (Always nice to have bucks in jeans.)

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Friendships and partnerships will take on a more joyful and friendly tone in the next eight weeks. Some of you might travel with a partner; some of you might be introduced to someone who is “different.” Enjoy your opportunity to expand your world through others during this time.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You have a chance to improve your job, along with improving your health, in the next eight weeks. Double bonus! Look for ways to do this. If you have an urge to get off the sofa and jog to the bathroom, do it. The main thing is overcoming starting friction.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

In the next eight weeks, you might have a chance to take a vacation and explore fun, social diversions. Romance is heightened. Children will be a source of joy. Grab every opportunity to schmooze with friends and enjoy the arts, the theater and sports events. Fun times!

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You will have a sense of expansion at home in the next eight weeks. You might improve your home in some way. Family life will be happier. Some of you might move to bigger or better digs. This is also a lovely window to explore real estate speculation.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Your optimism and enthusiasm for life will get a lovely boost in the next eight weeks. The reasons for this will be different according to the details of your personal life, but it will happen. Many of you will travel, take short trips and learn more as well. Exciting!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Lucky you! Many of you will have a chance to boost your earnings or get richer in the next eight weeks. (Very timely, right before the holidays.) Trust your money-making ideas. Of course, you will have to make an effort — do get out of bed.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Your good fortune will increase in the next eight weeks because lucky Jupiter will slip back into your sign for the last time for the next 12 years. This boosts your confidence and helps you to believe in yourself again. Surely this calls for new shoes or winter boots? Something special!

If Your Birthday Is Today

Business magnate and co-founder of Microsoft Bill Gates (1955) shares your birthday. You’re intelligent. You are strongly committed to your career or whatever is important you. Because of this, you prepare and do your homework. This year you will receive recognition and acknowledgement (perhaps a promotion or an award) for your past efforts. Bravo!

