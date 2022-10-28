The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville

The woman, 39, was found in the 400 block of East Ohio Street. Additional information was not available.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Sun_Times_files.png

Sun-Times file photo

A woman was found dead Friday morning on a sidewalk in Streeterville on the Near North Side.

The woman, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, Chicago police said.

Additional information was not available.

Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.

