Woman found dead on sidewalk in Streeterville

A woman was found dead Friday morning on a sidewalk in Streeterville on the Near North Side.
The woman, 39, was found about 3:45 a.m. in the 400 block of East Ohio Street, Chicago police said.
Additional information was not available.
Area Three detectives were conducting a death investigation.
Resumes, hometowns, politics vary more than three secretary of state candidates’ plans for job-rich office
The Latest
Last season, Jones’ play alternated between good and bad stretches. Now at age 25, entering his fifth NHL season, he realizes it’s “time to really get established.”
The boy was walking in the Avalon Park neighborhood when he was shot, police said.
The gunman arrived on a bus from Minneapolis and waited for Duwon Gaddis to arrive Monday morning, police say.
Woman is getting frustrated by her mate’s daily contact with his late friend’s lonely wife.
The claim of irresponsible Republicans that they would do a better job than Democrats of containing inflation is just not believable.