The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 28, 2022
Nation/World News

Update coming Monday in 2017 slaying of two Indiana teens

Indiana State Police gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13 in Delphi, a city of about 3,000 people in northwest Indiana.

By  Associated Press and Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Update coming Monday in 2017 slaying of two Indiana teens
Becky Patty (left) and her husband, Mike Patty, are shown at a March 2017 news conference at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind. on the killings of their granddaughter Liberty German (at right on screen) and Abigail Williams.

Becky Patty (left) and her husband, Mike Patty, are shown at a March 2017 news conference at the Carroll County Courthouse in Delphi, Ind. on the killings of their granddaughter Liberty German (at right on screen) and Abigail Williams.

J. Kyle Keener/The (Logansport) Pharos-Tribune, distributed by the Associated Press

DELPHI, Ind. — Police investigating the unsolved slayings of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana said Friday they will hold a news conference Monday to provide an update on their investigation.

Indiana State Police said officials “will announce an update in the Delphi Investigation” at Monday’s news conference but gave no indication what they would announce regarding the February 2017 killings of Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13.

However, Indianapolis TV station WTHR, citing police sources, reported that officials will announce an arrest in the case.

The state police advisory said the news conference will include officials from the state police, the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, the Carroll County Prosecutor’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service.

The advisory said law enforcement and prosecutors “will not provide a statement prior to the event.” State Police spokesman Sgt. Jeremy Piers said Friday afternoon he could answer no questions about the investigation and reiterated that no additional information “will be available until the Monday press conference.”

A message seeking additional information on the news conference was left Friday for Carroll County Sheriff Tobe Leazenby by The Associated Press.

The bodies of German and Williams were found in a rugged area near a hiking trail on Feb. 14, 2017, one day after they vanished while walking on that trail near the Monon High Bridge. That bridge is just outside their hometown of Delphi, about 60 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

Liberty German, 14, (left) and Abigail Williams, 13 were killed near Delphi, Indiana in February 2017.

Liberty German, 14, (left) and Abigail Williams, 13 were killed near Delphi, Indiana in February 2017.

Associated Press

Within days of the killings, investigators released two grainy photos of a suspect walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited, and an audio recording of a man believed to be the suspect saying “down the hill.”

Authorities have since released two sketches of the suspected killer, including one in April 2019 based on video from German’s cellphone that’s believed to be more accurate than a sketch released in July 2017.

Police also released video in April 2019 which shows the man suspected of killing the teens walking on the abandoned railroad bridge the girls had visited.

In December 2021, state police announced they were seeking information from people who had contact with someone who used a fictitious online profile to communicate with young girls.

State Police said at that time that investigators probing German and Williams’ deaths had uncovered a fictitious online profile named “anthony_shots” that was used from 2016 to 2017 on Snapchat, Instagram and other social media platforms.

Related

Next Up In News
Driver’s EV: ComEd donates electric cars to handful of Chicago high schools
A new poll showed 52% of Illinoisans think state is on wrong track. That’s actually good news.
Staffing grows in Chicago Public Schools even while enrollment drops
Pritzker’s ex-tollway chairman accused in lawsuit of trying to steer contracts, hire pals at agency
Stellantis culling ranks of salaried workers over 55
Reaching kids, including Ukrainian refugees in Chicago, through Beethoven
The Latest
Naperville Central’s Chris McCormack (10) passes the ball against Naperville North’s Sam Gears (19).
High School Football
IHSA state football playoff scores
All the scores from the first round.
By Michael O’Brien
 
CPS CEO Pedro Martinez (left), driver’s ed student Lina Aburukbah and ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones stand in the parking lot at Taft High School on Friday. Aburukbah took Quiniones and Martinez for a spin around the school’s parking lot in one of two new Nissan Leaf EVs.
Education
Driver’s EV: ComEd donates electric cars to handful of Chicago high schools
Power company has directed $700,000 to 14 schools across the state to bring electric vehicles and charging stations to high schools.
By Andy Grimm
 
The Illinois State Capitol in Springfield.
Columnists
A new poll showed 52% of Illinoisans think state is on wrong track. That’s actually good news.
Residents have overwhelmingly agreed on one thing over the years: Illinois sucks. The new sentiment shows something different.
By Rich Miller
 
Preschool teacher Erin Berry greets students as they walk into their first day at Dawes Elementary School at 3810 W. 81st Pl. on the Southwest Side, Monday morning, Jan. 11, 2021.
Education
Staffing grows in Chicago Public Schools even while enrollment drops
The increase is meaningful in a district that has often had to do without. But vacancies are still a challenge, especially in schools with many low-income students.
By Sarah Karp and Nereida Moreno | WBEZ
 
Sneed103022.JPG
Columnists
Bad actors make this a season of more tricks than treats
Sneed: No shortage of political shapeshifters as Halloween looms
By Michael Sneed
 