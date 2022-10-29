The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
A woman’s vote is powerful

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has politicians doing whatever they can to win over women.

Linda McCully votes early on Oct. 7 at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite in the Loop.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

As soon as Republicans began to receive blowback for overturning Roe v. Wade, I knew what was coming: “Be afraid, ladies, be very, very afraid. Particularly you suburban women. They are coming for you. You are not safe anymore. They are driving from the big city, straight into your subdivision.”

It is a tactic from the old Republican playbook: when your prospects are bad, scare people.

Republicans want women talking about anything but abortion. Republicans need women to be more afraid of becoming crime victims than being angry about our rights being stripped away.

To all the women out there, and to all you men who love us, I beg you to understand they have done this before. Lots of times. They do it because it works.

One of the worst crimes against women, the one we’ve all had nightmares about, is rape. Ironically, the very people trying to scare the votes out of you are the same ones who would force you to carry out a pregnancy arising from such a nightmare.

They don’t care about you. They are rejoicing in the success of their 50-year effort to strip away your right to bodily autonomy and privacy. If given the chance, they will work diligently to take away more of your rights.

In A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle wrote: “Stay angry little Meg,” Mrs. Whatsit whispered. “You will need all your anger now.”

If you were angry when the Dobbs decision came down, channel that now. Your vote is powerful, and Republican candidates know it. Losing the women’s vote is their nightmare.

Jacqueline Eberle, Crystal Lake

What about other pressing issues?

I hope the voters of Illinois have taken note that the only issue Democratic candidates for state and federal office have campaigned on is abortion. Yes, it is an important issue, but they have shown they do not care about the economy, inflation, crime and the southern border crisis.

These are also major issues the citizens of Illinois are concerned about. Why do these candidates ignore them?

Joe Revane, Lombard

Rethinking the mission of the United Nations

The United Nations needs to be drastically revised or replaced. When a member such as Russia is allowed to wage an illegal war of conquest and genocide, and the remaining members are helpless to act, it is time for a change.

Warren Rodgers Jr., Matteson

A way to stop drifting

Our police are not able to contain these street drifting events with as many 100 (possibly armed) participants.

The city should increase the fines to $100,000 for drifting and $10,000 for blocking streets. And offer a 20% reward to anyone providing chargeable evidence, such as video with license plate or facial recognition.

That would shut this activity down almost immediately.

Jim Murray, Loop

