The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire entering offseason with clear needs

A designated player slot is available, and the Fire have to sort out questions in goal, at right back and at striker.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire entering offseason with clear needs
Gimenez2.jpeg

By restructuring Gaston Gimenez’s contract, the Fire opened a designated player spot.

Courtesy of the Fire

The Fire enter the offseason in a familiar spot, trying to patch theholes that once again kept them from a playoff berth. With a vacant designated player slot and clear needs, the Fire should be busy before next spring.

Goalkeeper

Coach Ezra Hendrickson seemed to shut the door on Gabriel Slonina spending time on loan with the Fire next year, saying he’s “gone”during a postseason media availability.

With Slonina apparently out of the picture, the Fire will need to find another goalie. Chris Brady is the early favorite to replace Slonina as the starter, while backup Spencer Richey is also under contract.

How the Fire actually feel about Brady should be clear when they sign another goalie: if it’s an experienced veteran, that might indicate they think Brady needs more time. If it’s an unheralded journeyman or young project, the job is Brady’s to lose.

Defender

Veteran right back Boris Sekulic is out of contract, and the Fire will look for his replacement. The in-house options aren’t appealing, sothe Fire will be searching for somebody to take his spot. Sekulic spent three steady but unspectacular years with the Fire.

The rest of the back line should be more stable, though during the season the Fire were reportedly linked with Silkeborg IF’s center back Tobias Salquist. Like everywhere else, adding depth should be a goal, even if the defense was a relative strength in 2022.

Midfielder

The Fire look set deep in the midfield with Gaston Gimenez and Federico Navarro. Gimenez’s health will be worth watching after season-ending hamstring surgery, but his new deal that means he’s no longer a DP should lessen expectations on a player who has divided opinions among Fire fans and observers.

Mauricio Pineda can provide cover for Gimenez if he’s not fully healthy and is also dependable on the back line.

Further up the field, the Fire are locked into Xherdan Shaqiri, Chris Mueller, Jairo Torres and Brian Gutierrez. Additional options for Hendrickson wouldn’t be a bad thing, but the Fire don’t need to make a splash here.

Striker

This is the most intriguing position entering the offseason.

After Kacper Przybylko flopped and could be sent out of town this winter, it would seem like the Fire clearly need to add a proven performer who can produce as the lone striker in Hendrickson’s 4-2-3-1 formation. This is where that open DP spot could come into play, and a good signing would provide goals that Przybylko didn’t. If that acquisition is a big name who could draw fans to Soldier Field and SeatGeek Stadium, all the better.

However, the future of young star Jhon Duran complicates matters. If Duran stays for another full season, there’s a compelling argument that he should be handed the starting job, which theoretically would allow the Fire to use the DP spot somewhere else on the field or keep it in their pocket until the summer.

Duran staying, though, is a big question mark because of his desire to jump to Europe and the reported interest from major clubs across the Atlantic. If Duran leaves this winter, there’s no question where the Fire should use that DP slot.

Next Up In Sports
Baseball quiz: These players’ nicknames are in the spirit of the season
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya hoping to catch a break
Stone would be deserving Frick Award winner, Harrelson says
Chuck Edel’s studies have led him to become one of the best sports bettors around
Blackhawks’ Max Domi and his glucose-smelling dog, Orion, share unique connection
Bears vs. Cowboys — What to Watch 4
The Latest
AP8402280807.jpg
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: These players’ nicknames are in the spirit of the season
C’mon, even the grouchy have a love of Halloween. Kids dressed in costumes, looking cute, asking for candy as if it were manna from heaven. Now, I will admit, I’m a fan of treats, not tricks.
By Bill Chuck
 
Miguel Amaya (with David Ross in 2019) has caught many Cubs pitchers who advanced through the system.
Sports Saturday
Cubs catching prospect Miguel Amaya hoping to catch a break
Once considered the fourth-best prospect in the Cubs’ system, Amaya has been derailed by injuries.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Longtime broadcast partners Ken Harrelson (left) and Steve Stone.
Sports Saturday
Stone would be deserving Frick Award winner, Harrelson says
Harrelson, who was on committee that put Stone on ballot, also backs Guardians radio voice Tom Hamilton
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Students play instruments in a hallway at The Chicago High School for the Arts.
Education
Fine arts high school auditioning for students
The Chicago High School for the Arts will highlight its different conservatories at a series of open houses throughout November, beginning with a showcase of the music department on Tuesday.
By Michael Loria
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_29_at_1.07.11_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Chuck Edel’s studies have led him to become one of the best sports bettors around
Edel, 61, attended Maine East High for two years, finishing high school at Libertyville High when his family moved to Vernon Hills. Books of another sort, however, attracted Edel after unrewarding stints at Lincoln College and College of Lake County.
By Rob Miech
 