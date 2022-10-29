The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Sports Sports Saturday Outdoors

Clean Water Act in beer labels, suburban white squirrel, rare pheasant sighted & Springsteen catfish

A look at the Clean Water Act turning 50 through beer labels, a suburban white squirrel, a rare suburban pheasant rooster and Bruce Springsteen with an analogy on life and catfish fishing are among the notes from around Chicago and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Clean Water Act in beer labels, suburban white squirrel, rare pheasant sighted & Springsteen catfish
A rare ring-necked pheasant rooster in the suburbs. Credit: Eddie Pasiewicz

A rare ring-necked pheasant rooster in the suburbs.

Eddie Pasiewicz

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Eddie Pasiewicz passed this cock ring-necked pheasant while riding in the country, then emailed, “Don’t see many of these any more.” True, neither do we see much of the habitat they prefer, either.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I saw this odd gray squirrel at Camp Pine Woods. . . . In person/binoculars, the hairs were more true gray than white. Have you seen the white squirrels at Olney? Do they look like this or is the color of these a bit different?” Alan

A: Camp Pine is between Mount Prospect and Glenview. The squirrel is leucistic most likely. The eastern gray squirrels in Olney are true albinos. I’ve visited Olney, 50 minutes southeast of Effingham, several times. It’s worth a side trip. White squirrels (not albinos by photos readers sent) made quite a mark the last five or so years on the Southwest Side, southwest and south suburbs.

Last year, Matthew Miller, director of science communications for The Nature Conservancy, did a wonderful and understandable breakdown on white and black eastern gray squirrels. Click here to read his breakdown.

BIG NUMBER

50: Years since the Clean Water Act became law on Oct. 18, 1972, celebrated brilliantly by Jeff Opperman’s “A Cleveland water history through beer labels as the Clean Water Act turns 50” in cleveland.com.

LAST WORD

“A dream of life comes to me/like a catfish dancing on the end of the line.”

Bruce Springsteen, “The Rising”

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Nov. 16-17: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety.html

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Nov. 4: Northeast Illinois Banquet, Antioch VFW, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Oct. 29: Duck and Canada goose seasons, central zone, open

Next Saturday, Nov. 5: Pheasant, quail, partridge and rabbit seasons open

Next weekend, Nov. 5-6: Youth waterfowl hunt, south-central zone

Next Up In Sports
As Bears face Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott, they’re still struggling to find their own
J.T. Realmuto, Phillies rally past Astros in 10 to open World Series
‘Surreal’ night for Bulls star DeMar DeRozan, who hits milestone in a loss
How the Super 25 fared in the first round
Maine South shuts down Bolingbrook’s high-powered aerial attack
Bulls guard Zach LaVine misses game vs. Spurs as knee saga continues
The Latest
A photo of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott celebrating after beating the Lions last week.
Bears
As Bears face Cowboys franchise QB Dak Prescott, they’re still struggling to find their own
One way to increase the odds is to keep drafting them, like the Patriots and Cowboys have. The Bears only seem to do it when they bottom out at the position.
By Jason Lieser
 
The author said he has frequently reminded his students that writing letters and essays for the editorial page is an essential part of civic life, especially at this challenging moment in America’s political history.
Other Views
Speak out and write: It’s essential to our democracy.
If all of us publicly express our views, our currently jeopardized democracy will survive and thrive. Without engagement there is no possibility for persuasion and change — and hence little chance our democracy will survive.
By Richard Cherwitz
 
Students arrive for the first day of school at Willa Cather Elementary School in East Garfield Park on the first day of school, Aug. 22.
Editorials
Don’t panic over the latest student test scores
Put aside any handwringing or finger-pointing about low test scores on state and national tests. Use it as motivation to focus on doing what it takes to get students back on track.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Chicago nurse Debresha Anderson speaks at a press conference about the workers rights amendment on the Nov. 8 ballot at the Chicago Federation of Labor. Monday, October 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Other Views
Dignity of work is essential to our faith traditions. We support the Workers’ Rights Amendment.
As religious leaders, we know our communities. We know their struggles and successes, their tragedies and triumphs. And we know working people deserve more than the bare minimum it takes to make ends meet.
By Fr. Larry DowlingImam Tariq I. El-Amin, and 1 more
 
Linda McCully votes early on Oct. 7 at the Chicago Board of Elections Supersite in the Loop.
Letters to the Editor
A woman’s vote is powerful
The overturning of Roe v. Wade has politicians doing whatever they can to win over women.
By Letters to the Editor
 