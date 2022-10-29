Clean Water Act in beer labels, suburban white squirrel, rare pheasant sighted & Springsteen catfish

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Eddie Pasiewicz passed this cock ring-necked pheasant while riding in the country, then emailed, “Don’t see many of these any more.” True, neither do we see much of the habitat they prefer, either.

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“I saw this odd gray squirrel at Camp Pine Woods. . . . In person/binoculars, the hairs were more true gray than white. Have you seen the white squirrels at Olney? Do they look like this or is the color of these a bit different?” Alan

A: Camp Pine is between Mount Prospect and Glenview. The squirrel is leucistic most likely. The eastern gray squirrels in Olney are true albinos. I’ve visited Olney, 50 minutes southeast of Effingham, several times. It’s worth a side trip. White squirrels (not albinos by photos readers sent) made quite a mark the last five or so years on the Southwest Side, southwest and south suburbs.

Last year, Matthew Miller, director of science communications for The Nature Conservancy, did a wonderful and understandable breakdown on white and black eastern gray squirrels. Click here to read his breakdown.

BIG NUMBER

50: Years since the Clean Water Act became law on Oct. 18, 1972, celebrated brilliantly by Jeff Opperman’s “A Cleveland water history through beer labels as the Clean Water Act turns 50” in cleveland.com.

LAST WORD

“A dream of life comes to me/like a catfish dancing on the end of the line.”

Bruce Springsteen, “The Rising”

WILD TIMES

HUNTER SAFETY

Nov. 16-17: Chicago, carryinillinois.com/hunter-safety.html

DUCKS UNLIMITED

Friday, Nov. 4: Northeast Illinois Banquet, Antioch VFW, ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Today, Oct. 29: Duck and Canada goose seasons, central zone, open

Next Saturday, Nov. 5: Pheasant, quail, partridge and rabbit seasons open

Next weekend, Nov. 5-6: Youth waterfowl hunt, south-central zone