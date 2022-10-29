The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, October 29, 2022
Nation/World News

Dozens killed in stampede at Halloween celebration in Seoul

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley in the South Korean capital.

By  Kim Tong-Hyung | AP and Hyung-Jin Kim | AP
   
SHARE Dozens killed in stampede at Halloween celebration in Seoul
Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

Emergency services treat injured people after a stampede on October 30, 2022 in Seoul, South Korea.

Getty

SEOUL, South Korea — At least 59 people were killed and 150 more injured after being crushed by a large crowd pushing forward on a narrow street during Halloween festivities in the capital of Seoul, South Korean officials said.

Choi Seong-beom, chief of Seoul’s Yongsan fire department, said the death toll could rise as emergency workers were continuing to transport the injured to hospitals across Seoul following the stampede in the leisure district of Itaewon on Saturday night. He said 13 of the dead have been sent to hospitals while the bodies of the remaining 46 were still on the streets.

Officials say it was believed that people were crushed to death after a large crowd began pushing forward in a narrow alley near Hamilton Hotel, a major party spot in Seoul.

More than 400 emergency workers and 140 vehicles from around the nation, including all available personnel in Seoul, were deployed to the streets to treat the injured.

The National Fire Agency separately said in a statement that officials were still trying to determine the exact number of emergency patients.

TV footage and photos from the scene showed ambulance vehicles lined up in streets amid a heavy police presence and emergency workers moving the injured in stretchers. Emergency workers and pedestrians were also seen performing CPR on people lying in the streets.

A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022.

A person, believed to have suffered cardiac arrest, is transported in a stretcher in the popular nightlife district of Itaewon in Seoul on October 30, 2022.

Getty

In one section, paramedics were seen checking the status of a dozen or more people who lied motionless under blue blankets.

Police, which were restricting traffic in nearby areas to speed up the transportation of the injured to hospitals across the city, also confirmed that dozens of people were being given CPR on Itaewon streets. The Seoul Metropolitan Government issued emergency text messages urging people in the area to swiftly return home.

A local police officer said he was also informed that a stampede occurred on Itaewon’s streets where a crowd of people gathered for Halloween festivities. The officer requested anonymity, saying the details of the incident was still under investigation.

Some local media reports earlier said the crush happened after a large number of people rushed to an Itaewon bar after hearing an unidentified celebrity visited there.

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol issued a statement calling for officials to ensure swift treatment for those injured and review the safety of the festivity sites. He also instructed the Health Ministry to swiftly deploy disaster medical assistance teams and secure beds in nearby hospital to treat the injured.

Local media said around 100,000 people flocked to Itaewon streets for the Halloween festivities, which were the biggest since the start of the pandemic following the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in recent months.

Next Up In News
Man robs Lawndale bank
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham
Fine arts high school auditioning for students
Chicagoans not spooked by soaring Halloween candy prices
Winter’s coming — and so is COVID ‘trouble’ as coronavirus cases rise but vaccine booster rates don’t
Man shot to death driving in Morgan Park
The Latest
Jake McCabe skates during warmups.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks notebook: Jake McCabe promoted to first pair with Seth Jones
Plus, Alex Stalock believes his lighter weight has helped his endurance and Boris Katchouk debuted after a four-week injury absence.
By Ben Pope
 
A person robbed Old National Bank Oct. 29, 2022 on the West Side.
Crime
Man robs Lawndale bank
Authorities described the robber as a male about 6 feet tall wearing a black knit cap, a red and navy blue plaid shirt, jeans, a white mask, blue gloves, dark boots and a dark backpack with white lettering.
By Mohammad Samra
 
The Leighton Criminal Courthouse at 26th Street and South California. Eugene Arnold III is facing murder charges.
Crime
Man charged with murder of 25-year-old woman in Auburn Gresham
Rickisha King-Tiggs was shot in the head and leg Wednesday before being pronounced dead, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
World Series - Philadelphia Phillies v Houston Astros - Game One
Sports Saturday
Polling Place: How closely will you be watching this Astros-Phillies World Series?
The Phillies won Friday’s Game 1 by a 6-5 score in extra innings.
By Steve Greenberg
 
merlin_101774848.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky owner Michael Alter still reviewing possibility of adding to investor group
As the league currently stands, seven of the 12 franchises are under independent ownership.
By Annie Costabile
 