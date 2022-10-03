The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Lifetime muskie comes from Wisconsin’s Northwoods

Dan Coleman caught and released his lifetime muskie in Wisconsin’s Northwoods to earn Fish of the Week.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Lifetime muskie comes from Wisconsin’s Northwoods
Dan Coleman with his lifetime muskie from Wisconsin’s Northwoods. Provided photo

Dan Coleman with his lifetime muskie from Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

Provided

Dan Coleman caught his 50-inch muskie in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

“She was one of the follows we had earlier in the day and didn’t get a good look of how big she was and then got her to go later in the day by switching up baits [to a walleye pattern gold bucktail],” he messaged on Instagram. “Epic fight on the end of a long cast. Right place, right time and had the right people with me for the fish of a lifetime.”

He was fishing with buddies Charlie Gimmler and Alex Peric.

“Put her on the board and just touched 50 inches, quick picture and she swam off to keep growing,” Coleman messaged. We also caught a 42 and had multiple follows.”

FOTW, the celebration of big fish and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago fishing, runs Wednesdays in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)or contact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Halas Intrigue, Episode 242: Giant questions about Justin Fields
Blackhawks notebook: Boris Katchouk injury widens Lukas Reichel’s path to making team
Packers beat Patriots with field goal in overtime
Bears rookie Velus Jones crushed by muffed punt late in game
Wisconsin fires football coach Paul Chryst
Cubs’ Willson Contreras soaks in Wrigley Field for possibly the last time
The Latest
Cook County Commissioner Sean Morrison in 2019.
Elections
Lonely at the GOP? Only one Republican on County Board fighting to stay — and Democrats see that as one too many
There are just two Republicans on the 17-member Cook County Board: Sean Morrison and Peter Silvestri, who is not running for re-election. Morrison knows the board is vulnerable to losing a conservative voice, which he argues serves as a check on power. “I’m very worried,” he said.
By Kristen Schorsch | WBEZ Chicago
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: The father I never knew has died, so what do I do next?
Woman unsure whether to discuss the loss with her mother or reach out to the brothers who might not know she exists.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
The view south on La Salle Street toward the Chicago Board of Trade Building, with City Hall on the left.
Chicago Enterprise
Renewing La Salle Street a matter of keeping up with the neighbors
City officials are offering landlords money if they come up with new ideas for buildings that have lost their allure amid downtown’s expansion.
By David Roeder
 
People walk near a Red Line station along West Argyle Street in the Uptown neighborhood in August.
Elections
Taking the pulse of Argyle Street: From silent movies to voices rising over gentrification, representation, crime
Argyle Street, a pocket of Chicago’s Uptown community area, has long been known as a refuge for Asian immigrants, but residents worry it’s becoming increasingly more difficult to afford to live there.
By Elvia Malagón
 
Georgia_Nicols.jpg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 3, 2022
By Georgia Nicols
 