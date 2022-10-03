Lifetime muskie comes from Wisconsin’s Northwoods

Dan Coleman caught his 50-inch muskie in Wisconsin’s Northwoods.

“She was one of the follows we had earlier in the day and didn’t get a good look of how big she was and then got her to go later in the day by switching up baits [to a walleye pattern gold bucktail],” he messaged on Instagram. “Epic fight on the end of a long cast. Right place, right time and had the right people with me for the fish of a lifetime.”

He was fishing with buddies Charlie Gimmler and Alex Peric.

“Put her on the board and just touched 50 inches, quick picture and she swam off to keep growing,” Coleman messaged. We also caught a 42 and had multiple follows.”

