Monday, October 3, 2022
On Yom Kippur, looking ahead to stronger Chicago-Israel relations

It has been a great year for the Chicago-Israel partnership. From Bronzeville to Little Village, models of Israeli mental health treatment, entrepreneurship, and social innovation are being implemented by the community.

By  Yinam Cohen
   
On Yom Kippur, looking ahead to stronger Chicago-Israel relations
Jews participate in the Slichot (forgiveness) prayer at the Western Wall in the old city of Jerusalem on Oct. 2 before the Day of Atonement, or Yom Kippur, which will begin the evening of Oct. 4.

Getty

As Jews around the world prepare for Yom Kippur, the Day of Atonement, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, they traditionally reflect on the past year and make plans for the new year ahead. For me, it is a great opportunity to look back at what we have accomplished in U.S. — Israel relations during the last year, and make plans for strengthening our partnerships in Chicago and across the Midwest.

The past year has left us with many reasons to celebrate U.S. — Israel relations. This summer, Joe Biden visited Israel for the first time as president. The visit was a symbol of the strength of the two countries’ relationship. It underscored the administration’s commitment to Israel, its security needs and its continued acceptance in the region.

During the visit, President Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid signed the historic “Jerusalem Declaration” emphasizing that the U.S. will never allow Iran to acquire nuclear weapons while expanding our bilateral cooperation on science and technology. This visit was also monumental in that it displayed U.S. support for further relations with our Arab neighbors, specifically with Saudi Arabia.

Last month we celebrated the second anniversary of the Abraham Accords. The greatest success of the Accords is that they brought not only normalization, but also normality to the Middle East. Israel is becoming a natural part of the region, and an obvious partner for a growing number of Arab countries. That is a genuine paradigm shift in our region.

We have seen growing trade between Israel and its Arab neighbors, with more than 1,000 Israeli companies in the United Arab Emirates and a potential for $5 billion in business between our countries next year. Thousands and thousands of Israelis are traveling to Morocco in celebration of their Moroccan Jewish heritage. The Negev summit in Israel last March brought together Israel and the moderate Arab countries, united in promoting regional stability. And that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Recently, we have even witnessed gradual normalization steps with Saudi Arabia. With flights in and out of Israel now going over Saudi territory, Asia has become two hours closer to Israel. That is dramatic for business, for tourism and for Israel’s regional inclusion.

While the prospects for regional peace are growing, Iran remains a serious threat to peace and security, not only in the region but worldwide. Israel opposes any agreement that does not meet the standards set by President Biden to prevent Iran from becoming a nuclear state. The American Administration is attentively listening to our grave concerns in a close and intimate dialogue that is highly valued by Israel.

As we pray for peace this Yom Kippur, I hope that Israel’s continued inclusion in the region encourages our Palestinian neighbors to engage with us toward a common future in the Holy Land. In the meantime, we are committed to doing everything possible to guarantee better infrastructure and labor opportunities for Palestinians. At the same time, we must continue to ensure security for Israelis, and to fight terrorism, which recently reared its ugly head again.

On the local level, it has also been a great year for the Chicago-Israel partnership. From Bronzeville to Little Village, models of Israeli mental health treatment, entrepreneurship, and social innovation are being implemented by the local community, for the local community. Technology is also a key issue, as the bustling innovation scenes of the Windy City and the “Start-Up Nation” are natural partners in food tech, quantum technology and much more.

As the sound of the Shofar marks the end of the Holy Day, we will be praying that the Jewish New Year brings peace, health and many more exciting partnerships between our countries.

Yinam Cohen is Consul General of Israel to the Midwest.

