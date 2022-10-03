The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
Bono memoir tour includes Chicago stop

The U2 singer-songwriter-activist will be promoting “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.

By  Associated Press
   
Bono is hitting the road for a new tour — this one to promote his memoir.

NEW YORK — Bono’s next tour will be without U2 and without a new album to support.

He will instead be promoting his memoir “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story,” which comes out Nov. 1.

Live Nation and Penguin Random House announced Monday that the 62-year-old superstar will visit 14 cities in November, starting at the Beacon Theatre in Manhattan on Nov. 2 and ending Nov. 28 at the Teatro Coliseum in Madrid.

The tour arrives at the Chicago Theatre on Nov. 8.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Oct. 7 at ticketmaster.com. Each ticket includes one copy of the book. There is a two-ticket limit per person.

“I miss being on stage and the closeness of U2’s audience,” Bono said in a statement released Monday. “In these shows I’ve got some stories to sing, and some songs to tell… Plus I want to have some fun presenting my ME-moir, ‘Surrender,’ is really more of a WE-moir if I think of all the people who helped me get from there to here.”

Other stops include the Orpheum Theatre in Boston, the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville and the 3Olympia Theatre in Bono’s native Dublin.

This cover image released by Knopf shows “Surrender: 40 Songs, One Story” by Bono.

