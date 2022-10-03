The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 3, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Prosecution in Gage Park slayings rests after jurors see video of suspect confess to cops

Diego Uribe admits shooting his aunt and killing 5 other family members in their home in 2016. Uribe’s lawyers contend others were involved.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Prosecution in Gage Park slayings rests after jurors see video of suspect confess to cops
GagePark_051916.jpg

Diego Uribe allegedly stabbed, beat or shot six relatives in a robbery attempt in 2016. His then-girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, pleaded guilty to a reduced charge of armed robbery and is cooperating.

Sun-Times Media

Prosecutors rested their case Monday against Diego Uribe, who is accused of killing six members of his family in Gage Park in a robbery attempt.

Uribe, 28, faces multiple counts of murder in the slayings. He allegedly shot, beat or stabbed various members of the family after demanding money from his aunt, Maria Martinez, on Feb. 2, 2016, at her family’s home in the 5700 block of South California Avenue.

Jurors in Cook County Judge Carol Howard’s seventh-floor courtroom at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse were shown video clips Monday of an emotional Uribe confessing to the killings to authorities after his arrest on May 19, 2016.

Chicago Police Det. Mike Herman, who interviewed Uribe, testified for the prosecution.

Video shows Uribe sitting on a metal bench in a cramped room. During the first interview, detectives ask Uribe about scratches on his hands and arms around the time of the killings and then question him about his whereabouts when his relatives were killed.

“I was at home the whole time,” Uribe tells detectives.

He’s then told that his DNA was found at the home. “There shouldn’t be no type of blood or stuff like that in that house,” he tells detectives.

Later, Uribe asks detectives about his girlfriend, Jafeth Ramos, who authorities say was with Uribe at the time of the slayings. He’s told that Ramos was talking with detectives and “is being very honest with us,” one of the detectives says.

During a second interview, Uribe admits to being at the house and shooting Maria Martinez with a .22-caliber gun. Video shows Uribe growing emotional as he recounts to detectives killing Rose Martinez, 58; Leonardo Cruz, 13; Alexis Cruz, 10; Noe Martinez Sr., 62; and Noe Martinez, Jr.,

Ramos, now 25, pleaded guilty last year to a reduced charge of armed robbery with a suggested 25-year prison sentence in exchange for testifying against Uribe.

Uribe’s attorneys questioned the environment in which Uribe made his confession. They asked Herman how long it took for them to give Uribe water, noting that the room he was being held in was small and windowless.

The defense contends Uribe could not have killed all six family members alone. His lawyers have acknowledged he was present at the home but suggested the killers were a group of masked men who demanded money and threatened the lives of Uribe, Ramos and their families to get them to stay quiet.

Prosecutors rested their case after Herman testified. The defense will begin to make their case Tuesday.

Next Up In News
Planned Parenthood to launch its first mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois within next few months
Charges pending against man accused of shooting 7-year-old boy headed to Far South Side church
15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park
Pumpkin farms in Illinois and elsewhere adapt to improve soil, lower emissions
Millions more to fight crime and homelessness, help immigrants: Lightfoot makes case for ‘bold’ 2023 budget
Sacheen Littlefeather, who spoke for Marlon Brando at Oscars, dies at 75
The Latest
President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of the St Louis Region and Southwest Missouri Yamelsie Rodríguez. speaks at a press conference discussing Illinois’ role as a critical access point for abortion care in the Midwest. Tuesday, August 30, 2022.
Abortion
Planned Parenthood to launch its first mobile abortion clinic in southern Illinois within next few months
The announcement comes 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. And it comes as wait times in Illinois for abortion procedures have skyrocketed from four days to two-and-a-half weeks at Planned Parenthood’s clinic in downstate Fairview Heights.
By Tina Sfondeles
 
Screen_Shot_2022_10_03_at_5.32.52_PM.png
Crime
Charges pending against man accused of shooting 7-year-old boy headed to Far South Side church
“My whole family is traumatized and hurt from this senseless act of violence,” the boy’s mother wrote in a funding appeal.
By Tom Schuba
 
Chicago Bears v New York Giants
Sports
‘We’ve got work to do’ — Bears’ defense getting run over
The Bears are 11th in the NFL in points allowed, but coach Matt Eberflus isn’t letting that mask an alarming hole in their run defense — currently 32nd and last in the league after allowing 262 rushing yards against the Giants on Sunday.
By Mark Potash
 
A photo of Bears quarterback Justin Fields running from defenders in the loss to the Giants.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields’ poor play exacerbated by ancillary problems
Nothing about the passing offense is working right now, and Fields’ performance against the Giants was merely a small step forward.
By Jason Lieser
 
Four people were struck by a vehicle after an argument Sept. 10, 2022 near Bricktown Square Mall.
News
15-month-old boy killed in hit-and-run accident in Albany Park
The boy was being placed into the back of a white Toyota Rav4 when he walked into the street in the 4500 block of North Pulaski Road and was hit by a pickup truck, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 