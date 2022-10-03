Armour Square man shoots burglary suspect in his home

A 32-year-old man with a concealed-carry permit shot someone who broke into his residence Monday night in Armour Square, according to Chicago police.

About 6:40 p.m., the man arrived at his home in the 300 block of West 24th Place to find another man burglarizing his residence, police said.

The resident then pulled his gun and shot the burglar in the stomach, police said.

The 30-year-old man was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

Detectives are investigating.