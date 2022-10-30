The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Americans should ask themselves: Does gun violence matter?

How truly blessed we are to have the fundamental right to let our elected officials know just how we feel about gun violence by voting.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Americans should ask themselves: Does gun violence matter?
A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil on July 7 at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park.

A woman holds a candle and roses during a vigil on July 7 at Sunset Woods Park in Highland Park. Over a thousand people gathered to listen to music and guest speakers and have a moment of silence for the seven victims of the mass shooting during the July 4th parade in Highland Park.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

In 2022, there have been more than 530 mass shooting in the United States.

These include the massacres in the supermarket in Buffalo, the elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, and the 4th of July Parade in Highland Park. Each of these senseless, horrific violent acts has forever changed the lives of those killed and injured as well as their friends and family members.

After each shooting, there has been widespread public outcry for our government to take action with common sense gun control legislation to address age minimums, background checks, waiting periods and assault weapons. The Republican Party has been unwavering in its efforts to block all such measures.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of 375 words.

Instead, its leaders, including Donald Trump, Mitch McConnell, Ted Cruz and Greg Abbott, have steadfastly maintained the problem is not guns but mental health.

On Sept. 29, the U.S. House of Representatives did something about it by passing The Mental Health Matters Act. However, for all of their rhetoric, only one Republican, Brian Fitzpatrick of Pennsylvania, voted in favor. The other 205 House Republicans voted “no.”

Their actions could mean only one of three things:

The Republican Party doesn’t really believe mental health is the cause of gun violence; does believe it, but also believes our mental health system is fine just the way it is; or doesn’t really care about reducing gun violence in America.

Any way you look at it, there is only one conclusion to draw: They have no interest in tackling the gun crisis. Otherwise, they would be taking action themselves.

The question remains for each of us as Americans is whether rising gun violence even matters. How truly blessed we are in the United States of America to have the fundamental right to let our elected officials know just how we feel by voting.

Jeffrey Meyer, Chicago

Vote “yes” for mental health services

Residents of Chicago’s 20th, 33rd and 6th wards can improve quality of life and reduce crime by approving a minuscule increase in property taxes to restore much-needed mental health services to West Town, Humboldt Park, and South Side communities of Kenwood, Hyde Park, Woodlawn and South Shore. I urge readers in these neighborhoods to vote “yes” on this ballot question on Nov. 8.

Funds will be used to establish a new, free community mental health center, as well as outreach services targeting schools, veterans and families. Funds will benefit only these communities and be managed directly by them.

Research suggests that improving access to mental health services reduces crime. Financial barriers often prevent those in impoverished, higher-crime areas from receiving those services. The COVID-19 pandemic has increased demand and made existing health care inequities worse.

Young people on the South Side have made it clear, through groups like the Treatment, Not Trauma Campaign that they need accessible and affordable mental health services, not more policing. The criminal justice system and incarceration are not the right tools to address mental illness.

Voting “yes” on this ballot measure will give your community ownership for the mental health programs and centers created by it. Voting “yes” is a vote for compassion and care.

Angela Dancey, Uptown

Next Up In Commentary
Just Sayin’: Illinois, a 26-9 winner at Nebraska, is the big, bad wolf of the Big Ten West
Speak out and write: It’s essential to our democracy.
A woman’s vote is powerful
Don’t panic over the latest student test scores
Dignity of work is essential to our faith traditions. We support the Workers’ Rights Amendment.
A new poll showed 52% of Illinoisans think state is on wrong track. That’s actually good news.
The Latest
Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws during the second half of Sunday’s win over the Lions.
NFL
Dolphins rally to 31-27 win over Lions
The Dolphins (5-3) have won two straight since Tagovailoa returned from a concussion. The Lions (1-6) have lost five in a row.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins makes a 17-yard touchdown run against the Cardinals.
NFL
Vikings beat Cardinals for fifth consecutive victory
Dalvin Cook rushed for a season-high 111 yards and a touchdown and Kirk Cousins passed for two scores and ran for another for the Vikings (6-1), who stayed unbeaten at home in coach Kevin O’Connell’s rookie year.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press
 
The Blackhawks’ Seth Jones will miss three to four weeks with a thumb injury.
Blackhawks
Seth Jones’ thumb injury leaves Blackhawks’ defense in dire shape
Jones will miss three to four weeks after getting injured blocking a shot Saturday. Jack Johnson and Jake McCabe formed the Hawks’ new first pair Sunday in his absence.
By Ben Pope
 
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick walks the sidelines during Sunday’s game against the New York Jets.
NFL
Bill Belichick passes George Halas as Patriots beat Jets
Belichick missed a chance to break a tie with Halas on Monday night, when New England (4-4) lost to the Bears 33-14.
By Dennis Waszak Jr. | Associated Press
 
A man was killed following a fire Sept. 27, 2022, in South Shore.
Chicago
9 people rescued from boat on Lake Michigan near 71st Street
The boat began taking on water. Nine people were rescued. No injuries were reported.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 