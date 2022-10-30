Horoscope for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Capricorn.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Your relationship with a parent or a boss might surprise you. They might do something you least expect. (Or you might do something that surprises yourself.) Don’t be afraid to stretch your wings and take some power. State your views. You are a natural leader and not afraid to take command.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

An unexpected opportunity to travel might be exciting. Perhaps it’s about travel plans for the future? This is also an excellent day to meet people from other cultures and different countries so that you can be stimulated by new ideas and different ways of doing things.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Double check banking situations, especially anything to do with shared property, debt or insurance issues because a little surprise might be waiting for you. When it comes to money, stay on top of things so that you’re not caught sleeping at the switch.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be receptive to whatever your partner or close friend might suggest because today is ripe for something unexpected. Be ready to go along with a new suggestion that might be something fresh and different for you. Get out of your velvet rut. This might be as simple as trying a new recipe?

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Something to do with your pet, or possibly your health, might reveal new information or new possibilities for you. Likewise, some of you might be surprised by something related to your work. Possibly, your workday is interrupted. Possibly it has new opportunities?

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Parents should be mindful of their kids because this is a mildly accident-prone day for their kids. Meanwhile, be ready to accept a last-minute invitation. Be open to new social situations and trying something different. It could be fun!

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Change things up a bit at home. Move some furniture around. Try different throw pillows or towels. Make some little changes at home that give you a lift. Once you feel more excited about where you live, it pleases you. Invite someone over. You are very affected by your immediate surroundings.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Today you are a bit restless, which is why you will like to see new places and meet new faces. Push yourself beyond your boundaries. Visit someplace interesting and talk to people around you. Learn something new because this will excite you.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You might have some clever, money-making ideas. (You love get-rich-quick schemes.) You might also impulsively shop or see something intriguing that pleases you. Some of you might also see new uses for something you already own. Today is full of exciting possibilities.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You might feel a bit impulsive. What will please you is if you can put yourself in different surroundings. Go someplace you’ve never been before. Take a moment to relax in an interesting spot, perhaps where you can people watch. Have a coffee. Pretend you’re on vacation.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a quieter day for you. You will be happy to enjoy your own company. Nevertheless, you still want to learn something new or be surprised by something. This might come to you through film, television, social media or books.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

If you’re dealing with groups or a club, you might want to advocate for new policies. You want change that is for the better. You probably see new ways of doing things or of networking to get others to climb on board. You might also meet new people through a group situation.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Henry Winkler (1945) shares your birthday. You are hard-working, talented and charismatic. People are drawn to you because you are charming and enthusiastic about whatever interests you. This year is the first year of a new nine-year cycle for you, which means be open to new things. Stay light on your feet and be ready for new directions.

