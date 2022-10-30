9 people rescued from boat on Lake Michigan near 71st Street

Crews rescued nine people from a boat on Lake Michigan on Saturday.
The boat started taking on water about 7 p.m. near the 7100 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.
Nine people were removed from the boat, and no injuries were reported, officials said.
The boat was towed back to Jackson Park Harbor.
The Latest
Bears coaches and teammates praise Fields’ toughness. He needed it behind an offensive line that featured not a single projected starter from the first day of training camp.
Chicago Shakespeare Theater production highlights the story’s troubling power.
The scuffle broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night.
Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
The Volunteers will face No. 1 Georgia this week.