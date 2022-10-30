9 people rescued from boat on Lake Michigan near 71st Street

The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, October 30, 2022
By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
Nine people were rescued from a boat off 71st Street on Saturday.

Crews rescued nine people from a boat on Lake Michigan on Saturday.

The boat started taking on water about 7 p.m. near the 7100 block of South South Shore Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.

Nine people were removed from the boat, and no injuries were reported, officials said.

The boat was towed back to Jackson Park Harbor.

Chauncey Golston hits Bears quarterback Justin Fields and is flagged for roughing the passer in the second quarter.
Bears
Bears, QB Justin Fields battered in 49-29 loss to Cowboys
Bears coaches and teammates praise Fields’ toughness. He needed it behind an offensive line that featured not a single projected starter from the first day of training camp.
By Patrick Finley
 
CST_MEASURE_01_LizLauren.jpg
Theater
‘Measure for Measure’: Transplant to Havana brings out the passions in Shakespeare’s ‘problem play’
Chicago Shakespeare Theater production highlights the story’s troubling power.
By Catey Sullivan - For the Sun-Times
 
Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh shakes hands with Michigan State coach Mel Tucker at Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
Michigan State president apologizes to Michigan after postgame fight
The scuffle broke out in the Michigan Stadium tunnel after fourth-ranked Wolverines beat the Spartans 29-7 Saturday night.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
4 people hospitalized after overdosing in River North nightclub
Paramedics responded to a call of multiple overdoses at Y Bar, 224 W. Ontario St., about 2:50 a.m., according to the Chicago Fire Department.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Tennessee’s Javontez Spraggins celebrates a fourth-quarter touchdown against Kentucky.
College Sports
Tennessee, Ohio State tied at No. 2 in AP Top 25
The Volunteers will face No. 1 Georgia this week.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 