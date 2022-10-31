Horoscope for Monday, Oct. 31, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or making important decisions from 10to 11 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Capricorn into Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today is full of surprises and unexpected events, so be on your toes. You might find yourself arguing with someone about shared property, different values, or who is responsible for what. Stay mellow and enjoy your day. “Boo!”

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be aware that you are high visibility, which means people notice you more than usual. Because relations with partners and friends are a bit testy, you might also be noticed for having a public argument. Be aware of this. Stay cool. (So many things are happening today.)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ruler Mercury is at odds with the moon, which means you might feel argumentative, especially at work. You might also encounter disputes related to your health, or a pet — could be anything. Steer clear of discussions about politics, religion and racial issues. Easy does it.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Be patient with kids, (which might be challenging). They are excited and they have big expectations. They might also be hyper-charged because of a sugar hit. Avoid squabbles about shared possessions and shared responsibilities. Take the high road.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

The moon is opposite your sign, at odds with Mercury and the sun. This definitely means you have to go more than halfway when dealing with others. Be conciliatory; be cooperative. This kind of attitude will help you get through this day. Despite these challenges, this is a pleasant day to entertain at home.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

You’re keen to do something different today! Many of you will go out to trick or treat! Conversations with siblings, relatives and neighbors will be upbeat and friendly; nevertheless, a dispute or argument might ensue with someone at one point. Keep it light.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Money disputes or disputes about your salary, or possibly a purchase, (perhaps you are trying to return something?) might occur today. Nevertheless, this is a playful, fun-loving day, and you’re in the mood for a good time! Downplay these disputes. Enjoy yourself.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

It’s Halloween, which is practically a national holiday for Scorpios. (Secrets, masks, and skeletons — all that fun stuff.) Enjoy talking to others; however, be patient with someone, probably at home, and probably a female. Don’t make a big deal about something. Go with the flow.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

More than any other sign, you love to celebrate different “holidays” and Halloween is no exception. Enjoy transforming your home for this occasion. Some kind of behind-the-scenes squabble might take place. Don’t give it any energy. Relax.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a popular day and evening for you, which means you will enjoy going out and schmoozing with others, especially younger and creative people. (Ya think?) Nevertheless, be patient with someone to avoid an argument because everyone is trying to have a good time! No biggie.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

The moon is in your sign, at odds with the sun and Mercury, which is why you might have a dispute with a person in authority — a parent, boss or member of the police. (Never underestimate the power of courtesy.) Don’t go looking for trouble.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Steer clear of political, religious and racial issues because this will only upset you or lead to an argument. Do what you can to keep the peace. Get in the spirit of things today because who loves to dress up more than you? You are a born shape shifter. You love the illusion that fabric and masks can create.

If Your Birthday Is Today

TV journalist Dan Rather (1931) shares your birthday. You are quick to see the big picture. You are spontaneous because you are attracted to novelty and adventure; nevertheless, you are solid, reliable and conscientious. You’re very intuitive. This is a slower-paced year where you will focus more on relationships. Find out what makes you happy.

