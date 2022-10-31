The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture News

Musician Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25

His family said in a statement Monday that Cormac Roth “died peacefully” on Oct. 16, after a battle with cancer.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Musician Cormac Roth, son of actor Tim Roth, dies at 25
Tim Roth (left) and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film “Bergman Island” at the 74th international film festival, in Cannes, France, in 2021.&nbsp;

Tim Roth (left) and his son Cormac Roth appear at the premiere of the film “Bergman Island” at the 74th international film festival, in Cannes, France, in 2021.

AP

LOS ANGELES — Cormac Roth, a musician and son of actor Tim Roth, has died at 25 after a battle with cancer, the family announced Monday.

Roth “died peacefully in the arms of his family who loved and adored him” on Oct. 16, the family said in a statement, adding that “he maintained his wicked wit and humor” to the end.

“The grief comes in waves, as do the tears and laughter, when we think of that beautiful boy across the 25 years and 10 months that we knew him,” the family said. “An irrepressible and joyful and wild and wonderful child. Only recently a man. We love him. We will carry him with us wherever we go.”

A graduate of Bennington College, Roth was a guitarist, composer and producer. He revealed on his Instagram account that he had been diagnosed with stage 3 germ cell cancer in November 2021.

“It has taken away half of my hearing, 60 pounds of weight, my confidence, and will continue its murderous path until I can manage to stop it some how, and kill it,” he wrote. “But it hasn’t taken away my will to survive, or my love of making music. It hasn’t taken me down yet.”

He urged everyone to see their doctors.

His father is the star of such films as “Reservoir Dogs,” “Pulp Fiction” and “The Incredible Hulk.”

Cormac Roth is survived by his parents, Tim and Nikki Roth, and his brother, Hunter Roth.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ready or not, Christmas music starts Tuesday on Lite FM
Dear Abby: Fiance and I renege on moving in with my alcoholic mom
‘God Forbid’: In wildly entertaining doc, pool boy tells all about affair with powerful evangelical’s wife
Maxwell Street Market celebrates Halloween, Día de los Muertos
‘Measure for Measure’: Transplant to Havana brings out the passions in Shakespeare’s ‘problem play’
He brought Wakandacon to Chicago, now David Barthwell is creating his own world
The Latest
Members of the Cook County College Teachers Union and their supporters picket outside Harold Washington College in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Education
City Colleges reaches tentative contract agreement with faculty, staff union; strike called off
The two sides reached a four-year agreement that addresses pay, class sizes and more.
By Nader Issa
 
Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter announces during a news conference in Delphi, Ind., Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, the arrest of Richard Allen, 50, for the murders of two teenage girls killed during a 2017 hiking trip in northern Indiana. Liberty German, 14, and Abigail Williams, 13, were killed in February 2017.
Crime
Charges announced in slayings of Indiana girls that have vexed community nearly 6 years
Richard Matthew Allen, 50, is charged with murder in the deaths of 14-year-old Liberty German and 13-year-old Abigail Williams in February 2017.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Bart Piet with the big northern pike he caught and released near Buckingham Fountain.
Outdoors
Targeting northern pike with muskie lures on the Chicago lakefront
Bart Piet earns Fish of the Week with a big nortern pike, something he targets specifically with muskie lures.
By Dale Bowman
 
A man was wounded in a shooting Dec. 3, 2021, in the Near North neighborhood.
Crime
17-year-old boy among 5 killed in weekend shootings in Chicago, 12-year-old boy among 30 wounded
Four people were killed over eight hours, according to Chicago police.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker suspended four of his players for their role in a fight at Michigan Stadium.
College Sports
Michigan State suspends four players after fight at Michigan Stadium
Spartans coach Mel Tucker announced that linebacker Tank Brown, safety Angelo Grose, defensive end Zion Young and cornerback Khary Crump were suspended immediately.
By Larry Lage | Associated Press
 