The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, October 31, 2022
High School Football News Sports

Successful, respected former Morgan Park football coach Lexie Spurlock dies at 76

Over a 16-year span from 1995 to 2010, Lexie Spurlock guided the Mustangs to 12 IHSA playoff berths and a 137-59 record.

By  Mike Clark
   
SHARE Successful, respected former Morgan Park football coach Lexie Spurlock dies at 76
Morgan Park football coach Lexie Spurlock gets a Gatorade bath after winning the city championship in 2001.

Morgan Park football coach Lexie Spurlock gets a Gatorade bath after winning the city championship in 2001.

Sun-Times file photo

When Roy Curry was coaching football at Robeson, he would sometimes let an assistant run practice when he went to scout future opponents.

The assistant was Lexie Spurlock.

“I would always leave and I knew the team was in good hands,” Curry said Monday.

Spurlock later took over as head coach at Morgan Park, and that program was in good hands as well.

One of the most successful and most respected football coaches in Public League history, Spurlock died on Friday. He was 76.

Over a 16-year span from 1995 to 2010, Spurlock guided the Mustangs to 12 IHSA playoff berths and a 137-59 record. They reached the Class 7A semifinals in 2004, and advanced to the quarterfinals in 2003, ‘06 and ‘07. Morgan Park also won the 2007 Prep Bowl.

“He was a great disciplinarian and a hard worker,” Curry said. “When he took over Morgan Park, everything elevated. I thought maybe two of those teams should have gone downstate.”

Mickey Pruitt, who went on to play for the Bears and Cowboys and now is Deputy Director of Sports Administration for Chicago Public Schools, was coached by Spurlock in track and football at Robeson. They also were fraternity brothers.

“He was fun to be coached by,” Pruitt said. “He had a good, good spirit with him. ... A coach that people really liked.”

Current Morgan Park coach and alum Chris James talked about Spurlock after the Mustangs’ IHSA playoff win over Fenwick on Saturday.

“We were expecting it, but when it happened it was still hard,” James said. “It was tough on me [Friday] and [Saturday]. It wasn’t about football, it was everything he did for us and how close we felt to him.”

James said Spurlock was following this year’s Morgan Park team, which is 9-1 and among the Class 5A favorites.

“I would text him after games and we talked a lot,” James said.

“I just wanted to make him proud. He always told me I didn’t have to make him proud, just do things the Morgan Park way. That has always been my entire mission, to get back to where he had us as a program.”

That was at the top of the Public League pecking order.

“There was a time where he was the top coach in the city and he had the top teams in the city,” Curry said.

“We were really close to winning a state championship,” James said. “So I want to bring that to the school but I also wanted to do the things that he did as far as building men.

“That was his thing. And it wasn’t a democracy, it was a dictatorship.”

Contributing: Michael O’Brien

Next Up In High School Sports
Four Downs: Maine South’s revitalized passing attack raises expectations
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 11
Kenwood’s running game too much for Perspectives
Talented, young Morgan Park takes down Fenwick, advances to second round in Class 5A
How the Super 25 fared in the first round
Maine South shuts down Bolingbrook’s high-powered aerial attack
The Latest
Members of the Cook County College Teachers Union and their supporters picket outside Harold Washington College in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.
Education
City Colleges reaches deal with faculty, staff union to avert strike
A four-year agreement addresses pay, class sizes and more.
By Nader Issa
 
A photo of Bears linebacker Roquan Smith lining up before the snap during a game.
Bears
Trading Roquan Smith is regrettable and counterproductive for Bears
Smith wasn’t part of the problem — just the opposite. He’s a top-tier defensive weapon just beginning his prime at 25, and there’s no question about how good and versatile he is after the last five seasons. He could have been the centerpiece of coach Matt Eberflus’ defense for years.
By Jason Lieser
 
People rally outside the Supreme Court on Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, as the court begins to hear oral arguments in two cases that could decide the future of affirmative action in college admissions.
Nation/World
U.S. Supreme Court’s conservative justices raise doubts about using race in college admissions
The high court’s conservatives all expressed doubts about the practice, while the three liberals defended the programs, which are similar to those used by many private and public universities.
By Mark Sherman | Associated Press and Jessica Gresko | Associated Press
 
The Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs breaks up a pass intended for Chicago Bears’ Equanimeous St. Brown during the second half of Sunday’s game.
Bears
The next step for Bears and Justin Fields: go deep
The Bears can already can attack a defense sideline to sideline with their run game and the passes they throw based off of it. Now they need to stretch it end zone to end zone.
By Patrick Finley
 
Police_Tape_3__22_.jpg
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Montclare
The woman, 20, was standing on the sidewalk about 3:10 a.m. in the 6800 block of West Grand Avenue when someone inside a vehicle opened fire, striking her in the head, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 