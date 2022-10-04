The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Oct. 5 Menu planner: Make it a casual, entertaining evening with Western burgers

Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.

By  Andrews McMeel Syndication
   
Susan Nicholson
REcipe1005.jpg

Western burgers.

Cattlemen’s Beef Board

Rice, zucchini and corn casserole

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour, plus rice

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound grated zucchini

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 eggs

2 egg whites

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 (7-ounce) can corn, rinsed

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained

2 cups shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

4 ounces crumbled queso fresco or Greek feta cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Add zucchini and onion; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until zucchini is softened. Remove from heat; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and egg whites with a fork; stir in cooked rice, corn, chiles, cheeses and zucchini mixture. Mix well. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve.

Per serving: 254 calories, 16 grams protein, 9 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 4.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 342 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Chicken cordon bleu bake

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon water

1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed less-sodium less-fat cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup 1% milk

1 pound cooked chicken breast tenders or strips, cut into 1-inch pieces

12 ounces fresh broccoli florets

4 ounces cooked ham, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine potatoes and water in a large bowl; microwave on high for 3 or 4 minutes or until potatoes are tender; drain. In a small bowl, stir together soup and milk until smooth. Add soup mixture, chicken and remaining ingredients to potatoes; mix well. Transfer mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 50 to 55 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 223 calories, 24 grams protein, 7 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 63 milligrams cholesterol, 376 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Tomato-basil risotto

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

3/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cups arborio rice

3 medium tomatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat broth and wine over medium-high until bubbles form around edge of pan. Meanwhile, coarsely chop basil. In a large microwave-safe dish, combine 1/4 cup basil, oil and shallot. Cook, uncovered, on high 1 minute or until shallot softens. Add rice and stir to coat. Cook on high 1 minute. Stir broth mixture into rice. Cover and cook on medium (50% power) 15 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed, stirring once. Meanwhile, chop tomatoes. Stir tomatoes, salt and pepper into rice mixture. Cover and cook on high 3 to 4 minutes or until rice is tender but still firm; stir once. Stir in Parmesan and remaining basil. Serve immediately.

NOTE: To lower sodium, use water instead of broth.

Per serving: 454 calories, 10 grams protein, 6 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 83 grams carbohydrate, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 599 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.5.

Western burgers

In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 jalapeno pepper (seeded and minced), 2 teaspoons minced onion, 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, turning occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees (7-9 minutes on medium preheated gas grill). Place each burger on a large lettuce leaf. Evenly top with onion, tomato, and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.

On the side, add dilly potato salad. Cook 1 1/2 pounds quartered red potatoes in boiling water 5 to 6 minutes. Cut 1/4 pound fresh green beans into 1-inch pieces; add to potatoes. Cook 2 minutes more; drain. In a large bowl, toss potatoes and beans, 1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives (drained), 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery and 1/4 cup chopped onion. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon less-sodium seasoned salt, 1/4 cup fresh chopped dill and 1 teaspoon ground mustard. Add to vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours; toss again before serving.

Serve with pickles, low-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. for the burgers, and add some deviled eggs on the side.

Asian sauce over penne pasta

Cook a 16-ounce package of frozen Asian vegetables according to directions. Stir in 1 cup bottled peanut stir-fry sauce; spoon over cooked penne pasta. Serve with a packaged green salad and bread sticks.

Sloppy hot dog

Have fun with the kids. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a skillet on medium. Cook 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper for 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in 1/2 cup barbecue sauce, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 pound lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs (cut into 1/4-inch pieces). Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 8 split whole-grain hot dog buns.

Serve with carrot and celery sticks. Add a mixed berry smoothie. Combine 1 pint raspberry sorbet, 3/4 cup raspberries, 3/4 cup blackberries, 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 cups 1% milk in a blender. Puree until smooth, strain seeds and serve.

TIP: Use fresh or frozen berries — no need to thaw.

