Oct. 5 Menu planner: Make it a casual, entertaining evening with Western burgers

Rice, zucchini and corn casserole

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 15 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour, plus rice

INGREDIENTS

2 teaspoons canola oil

1 pound grated zucchini

1/2 cup chopped onion

2 eggs

2 egg whites

3 cups cooked brown rice

1 (7-ounce) can corn, rinsed

2 (4-ounce) cans chopped green chiles, drained

2 cups shredded 50% light cheddar cheese

4 ounces crumbled queso fresco or Greek feta cheese

Heat oven to 375 degrees. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet on medium until hot. Add zucchini and onion; cook, stirring often, 5 minutes or until zucchini is softened. Remove from heat; set aside. In a large bowl, beat eggs and egg whites with a fork; stir in cooked rice, corn, chiles, cheeses and zucchini mixture. Mix well. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 45 to 50 minutes or until knife inserted in center comes out clean. Serve.

Per serving: 254 calories, 16 grams protein, 9 grams fat (31% calories from fat), 4.5 grams saturated fat, 29 grams carbohydrate, 66 milligrams cholesterol, 342 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Chicken cordon bleu bake

Makes 8 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: about 1 hour

INGREDIENTS

1 pound small red potatoes, cut into 1-inch chunks

1 tablespoon water

1 (10.75-ounce) can condensed less-sodium less-fat cream of chicken soup

1/2 cup 1% milk

1 pound cooked chicken breast tenders or strips, cut into 1-inch pieces

12 ounces fresh broccoli florets

4 ounces cooked ham, cut into 1/2-inch chunks

1 cup shredded Swiss cheese

1/4 cup chopped fresh parsley

1 clove garlic, minced

Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine potatoes and water in a large bowl; microwave on high for 3 or 4 minutes or until potatoes are tender; drain. In a small bowl, stir together soup and milk until smooth. Add soup mixture, chicken and remaining ingredients to potatoes; mix well. Transfer mixture to a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake, uncovered, 50 to 55 minutes or until internal temperature of chicken reaches 165 degrees.

Per serving: 223 calories, 24 grams protein, 7 grams fat (29% calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 16 grams carbohydrate, 63 milligrams cholesterol, 376 milligrams sodium, 2 grams fiber.

Carb count: 1.

Tomato-basil risotto

Makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 10 minutes

Cooking time: about 20 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 (14-ounce) cans unsalted vegetable broth

1/2 cup dry white wine

3/4 cup loosely packed fresh basil leaves, divided

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 medium shallot, minced

2 cups arborio rice

3 medium tomatoes (about 1 1/2 pounds)

1/2 teaspoon coarse salt

1/4 teaspoon coarsely ground pepper

1/2 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Heat broth and wine over medium-high until bubbles form around edge of pan. Meanwhile, coarsely chop basil. In a large microwave-safe dish, combine 1/4 cup basil, oil and shallot. Cook, uncovered, on high 1 minute or until shallot softens. Add rice and stir to coat. Cook on high 1 minute. Stir broth mixture into rice. Cover and cook on medium (50% power) 15 minutes or until most of liquid is absorbed, stirring once. Meanwhile, chop tomatoes. Stir tomatoes, salt and pepper into rice mixture. Cover and cook on high 3 to 4 minutes or until rice is tender but still firm; stir once. Stir in Parmesan and remaining basil. Serve immediately.

NOTE: To lower sodium, use water instead of broth.

Per serving: 454 calories, 10 grams protein, 6 grams fat (13% calories from fat), 2 grams saturated fat, 83 grams carbohydrate, 9 milligrams cholesterol, 599 milligrams sodium, 3 grams fiber.

Carb count: 5.5.

Western burgers

In a large bowl, combine 1 pound ground beef (93% lean or leaner), 1 jalapeno pepper (seeded and minced), 2 teaspoons minced onion, 2 teaspoons finely chopped fresh cilantro, 1/8 teaspoon coarse salt and 1/8 teaspoon ground black pepper, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into four 1/2-inch-thick patties. Place patties on grill over medium, ash-covered coals. Grill, covered, turning occasionally, 8 to 10 minutes or until internal temperature reaches 160 degrees (7-9 minutes on medium preheated gas grill). Place each burger on a large lettuce leaf. Evenly top with onion, tomato, and avocado. Wrap lettuce around burgers.

On the side, add dilly potato salad. Cook 1 1/2 pounds quartered red potatoes in boiling water 5 to 6 minutes. Cut 1/4 pound fresh green beans into 1-inch pieces; add to potatoes. Cook 2 minutes more; drain. In a large bowl, toss potatoes and beans, 1 (2-ounce) can sliced black olives (drained), 1/4 cup thinly sliced celery and 1/4 cup chopped onion. In a small bowl, whisk together 1 tablespoon white wine vinegar, 1 teaspoon less-sodium seasoned salt, 1/4 cup fresh chopped dill and 1 teaspoon ground mustard. Add to vegetables; toss to coat. Cover and refrigerate 2 to 4 hours; toss again before serving.

Serve with pickles, low-fat mayonnaise and Dijon mustard. for the burgers, and add some deviled eggs on the side.

Asian sauce over penne pasta

Cook a 16-ounce package of frozen Asian vegetables according to directions. Stir in 1 cup bottled peanut stir-fry sauce; spoon over cooked penne pasta. Serve with a packaged green salad and bread sticks.

Sloppy hot dog

Have fun with the kids. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in a skillet on medium. Cook 1/2 cup chopped yellow bell pepper for 3 minutes or until tender. Stir in 1/2 cup barbecue sauce, 1 (8-ounce) can no-salt-added tomato sauce and 1 pound lowest-fat lowest-sodium hot dogs (cut into 1/4-inch pieces). Simmer, uncovered, 10 minutes, stirring occasionally. Spoon into 8 split whole-grain hot dog buns.

Serve with carrot and celery sticks. Add a mixed berry smoothie. Combine 1 pint raspberry sorbet, 3/4 cup raspberries, 3/4 cup blackberries, 1/2 cup blueberries and 2 cups 1% milk in a blender. Puree until smooth, strain seeds and serve.

TIP: Use fresh or frozen berries — no need to thaw.