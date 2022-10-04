Chicago fishing, Midwest Report: Nearshore salmon and trout remain the lead

Nearshore salmon and trout on southern Lake Michigan continue to lead the sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report, but, as the many photos and reports show, the nearly perfect fall weather has led to a variety of interesting fall fishing.

There were a plethora of good photos and notes (see immediately below), but the one I chose for the lead photo came from Ian Guen-Murray, who emailed that photo and this:

Hi Dale, Caught this chinook south of Northerly Island. Luckily there was a concert going on and I was forced to seek shoreline elsewhere! With cold weather coming in, it gave a good fight against 8# test and I had to walk him back to the beach to land, calling every pier goer to please witness. Caught on (now) silver kastmaster with chartreuse/red dressing. Hope it makes the report. Thanks! Ian Guen-Murray

I also want to run his photo full length to give some perspective from the lakefront.

Ian Guen-Murray with a Chinook with a story, caught near 31st Street. Provided

Enjoy the chronicling in photos and stories of what is turning into a pretty good fall for lakefront anglers with salmon and trout.

SHORELINE SALMON/TROUT

BoRabb Williams with the big Chinook at the annual Nightmares event at Jackson Park on the night of Sept. 30. Provided

BoRabb Williams texted the photo above and this from the Nightmares’ usual fishing party at Jackson Park the night before snagging season begins:

21lbs Team Krappie Inc. ... and I fish with 8lb test Yessssirrrreee I’m the King for a Night on the Southside!! lol

Laurance Reed with a steelhead from Diversey Harbor. Provided

Laurance Reed emailed the photo above and this from Wednesday:

Hi Dale, Well, the same-same strategywasn’t working, so I had to switch things up a bit.I’d lost 3 steelhead in a row that shook the trusty blue KO Wobbler while airborne or upon re-entry. So,I switched rods,and even my hat Wednesday.Fortunately, this smaller steelie just didn’t have enough shake to throw the lure in two leaps, and so I was able to get the net under it, making for a Chicago shore fishing September to remember! -Laurance

That is a September to remember. I was hoping he would pick up a brown trout, too, or maybe even a lake trout to go with his pink salmon, Chinook, coho and now steelhead.

Leon Malone with a Chinook from the Chicago lakefront. Provided by Ray Hinton

Ray Hinton sent the photo above and this:

Good evening Dale , I hope all is well. This is a long time hardcore fishing friend Leon Malone with a stream lined powerhouse chinook that crushed a 3/4oz K.O wobbler a few days ago. Just ounces over 15lbs it hit the lure on its final approach alone the pier base and according to my other buddy lakefront Mike he looked like he Got electrocuted when this baby hit L O L. I asked Leon how did it feel and what did he do, he said he said no Hook hard as you know what and held on. And the rest is history. Even though we have fish for a long time together he’s very modest and I asked him could I share the story with you, have a great weekend thank you

Tim “Spike” Davis enjoys the catching of a Chinook at Montrose Harbor. Provided

Tim “Spike” Davis texted the photo above and this from Montrose Harbor:

Montrose moonshine glow spoon

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Salmon still hitting pretty good, kings and cohos. Still hitting spoons and cranks starting to make the switch over to bait. Spawn sacs, larger minnows and crawlers. . . . Have a great week.

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said shore fishing has Chinook “in thick and you can see them” and a couple steelhead; spawn, skein and “big baits that will piss them off” (big rattling baits) are best.

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed about Waukegan:

Hi Dale . . . In the harbor the fishing improved slightly from last week, but the water is still warm and dirty and it was slow. Spawn and skein worked better than casting. A few nice trout are starting to arrive to feed on spawn. Fishermen will have a tough time finding areas away from snaggers to fish, a big problem after October 1 each year. Capt. Scott Wolfe schooloffishcharters.com 312-933-0552

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, Indiana, texted:

Still lots of groups chasing kings and coho in area tributaries. Spawn saks, skein and inline spinners best bet.

ILLINOIS EARLY CATCH-AND-RELEASE FALL TROUT

Open now. Nearby early catch-and-release sites are (Kankakee County): Rock Creek at Kankakee River SP; (Ogle): Pine Creek, White Pines Forest SP; (Jo Daviess): Apple River, Apple River Canyon SP.

ILLINOIS FALL TROUT

Fall trout season for catchable rainbow trout opens Oct. 15. As usual, anglers 16 and older need an inland trout stamp and a fishing license. Daily bag is five trout.

Nearby sites include (Cook County): Axehead, Belleau, Busse Woods North, Green, Horsetail, Sag Quarry East, Wolf Lake at William Powers SRA; (DuPage): Silver, Pickerel, Grove; (Kankakee): Bird Park Quarry, Rock Creek at Kankakee River SP; (Kendall): Big Lake at Silver Springs SFWA; (Lake): Sand Lake at Illinois Beach SP; (McHenry): Spring Grove Hatchery Pond; (Will): Lake Strini, Van Horn Woods.

LAKEFRONT PARKING

Chicago Park District’s parking passes for the fisherman’s parking lots at DuSable and Burnham harbors are on sale at Henry’s Sports and Bait in Bridgeport, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor, and the Northerly Island Visitor Center.

Readers suggest SpotHero app downtown. Otherwise, here are some basics: Foster (free street parking or pay lot); Montrose (now a mix of metered and free street parking); Belmont (pay lots on north and south sides); Diversey (pay lot or street parking); DuSable Harbor (pay lot or fisherman’s lot); Northerly Island/Burnham Harbor (meters, pay lot or fisherman’s lot); 31st/Burnham (meter parking between McCormick Place and 31st Street Harbor); Oakwood/39th (meters); 63rd Street/Casino Pier (pay lot); Steelworkers Park (free street parking at east end of 87th); Cal Park (free parking).

ILLINOIS FROG SEASON

Illinois’ bullfrog (only) season is June 15 to Oct. 15. A fishing license is required. “Bullfrogs may be taken by hook and line, gig, pitchfork, spear, bow and arrow, hand, or landing net.” Daily bag limits eight, possession limit 16.

AREA LAKES

Kiernan Aiston caught this big largemouth bass from Lake County waters. Provided

Kiernan Aiston emailed the photo above and this:

Got this 6lber on a power worm out of a small pond in Lake County open lands. Had to wade in through the cattails to grab her.

“Big T” with a largemouth bass from Independence Grove. Provided

Jeffrey Williams messaged the photo above and this:

We headed to Independence grove for the 1st time

His brother encountered a big northern pike that followed but would not finish.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a good fall largemouth bass from local waters. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, Here is a recap of this past weeks fishing. The fall bite is on and will continue to get better. Area lakes-bass have been very good during afternoon hours. Working a lipless crank bait along the outside weed lines will take good numbers. Ticking the tops of the weeds will trigger a reaction strike. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Rob Abouchar emailed the photo below and this:

Hi Dale With rehearsal on Sunday for the Zappa fest I stayed home for the weekend.On Friday I had Art Sound Artist and his son Marcel out for some fishing in the back yard. We got some nice Bluegill , striper bass and a perch. All on the trout worms. The water clarity continues to improve and the largemouth are hitting a little better on 4 inch senkos in green pumpkin. On the music front the first rehearsal is in the books for zappafest. Playing Joe’s garage is bringing back great memories of back in the day. Hopefully great memories will be made at the shows in December. Tight lines and good health! Rob

Art “Sound Artist” with a white bass from Island Lake. Provided by Rob Abouchar

My Tuesday is made, for the second week in a row, a chance to slip in a mention of the late Frank Zappa.

BRAIDWOOD LAKE

Final fishing day is Oct. 18.

District fisheries biologist Seth Love would like to hear from anglers on hybrid catches at Braidwood. You can email him at seth.love@illinois.gov.

Open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

CALUMET SYSTEM

BoRabb Williams with a crappie from the Calumet. Provided

BoRabb Williams messaged the photo above and this on Facebook:

Dale.... it’s crappie Time in the Calumet River system!!!! .... plenty of bass... blue gill ..crappie and perch..... salmon... Steelhead... brown trout too..... near the Ford plant and grain elevators.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Arden Katz said crappie were good on Bluff in 10-12, rip-jigging minnows or Mini-Mites with spikes,

Art Frisell at Triangle Sports and Marine in Antioch said white bass are great in around 8-12 feet on spikes, red worms or small minnows, Marie best; crappie are good, try in 8-11; for bluegill, try in 5-11 as they move in and out, on spikes or waxies; walleye are fair, some larger ones on main lake points, on slip-bobber rigs; muskie are fair, but some quality fish.

NOTE: Check updates on water conditions at foxwaterway.com or (847) 587-8540.

NOTE 2: Through October, Stratton Lock and Dam has normal daily operating hours of 8 a.m.-8 p.m..

COOLING LAKES/STRIP PITS

Final fishing days are Heidecke (Tuesday, Oct. 11), LaSalle (Oct. 15) and Braidwood and Mazonia (Oct. 18).

Braidwood, Heidecke, LaSalle and Mazonia are open daily 6 a.m.-sunset.

DES PLAINES RIVER

Sean Whippo with a northern pike from the Des Plaines River. Provided

Sean Whippo messaged the photo above and this on Wednesday:

Dale, it seems the switch to fall pattern is complete already on Des Plaines River. Pike have come pretty shallow. Still chasing big lures and big baits, but most fish found in 3-5 fow this week. Literally seemed to switch overnight on the 22nd. Pretty neat

Pete Starshak offers this as the smallest smallmouth bass to be caught on a topwater, from the Des Plaines River. Provided

Then there is this from Pete Starshak, part of a longer report about another matter, who sent the photo above and this:

Last maybe the smallest smallie ever on a topwater, over the weekend on the DesPlaines. Good sign for the health of the river. Keep up the good work, always enjoy your column. Tight lines.Pete Starshak.

I’ve caught some small smallmouth bass on topwaters, but I can’t match that, not even close.

DOWNSTATE

POWERTON: Hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Final day for boat fishing is Oct. 23; final day for shore fishing is Oct. 28.

SPRING LAKE: Site superintendent Thad Cook emailed:

Hey Dale, Oct 21st is the last day for boats to be on Spring Lake.Boat fishing will still be allowed from the Sky Ranch ramp up to the narrows throughout waterfowl season.The stoping point in the narrows will be marked with buoy markers. The youth waterfowl hunt is oct 23-24.Bank fishing will be allowed along the south Lake road after 1:00pm during waterfowl season.Thanks. Thad

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: Closed for the season.

EMIQUON PRESERVE: Hours are sunrise to sunset. Access permits and liability waivers are required. They are available Tuesday to Saturday at Dickson Mounts Museum, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Lithia Guide Service.

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing.

FOX RIVER

Vince Oppedisano emailed:

Hey Dale, Fox River Kane County smallmouth fishing the past week... It was slow going for several days last week, probably as the fish were adjusting to the dropping temps recently. Found a few bass on hair jigs & crankbaits but nothing of size. By Friday it seemed to improve some. Found some decent sized bass targeting deeper pools and stronger current. Wasn’t finding many fish on the edges of shorelines, but hooked into this nice walleye on a crankbait along a concrete wall at just about last light. Saturday morning October 1, only one fish over several hours but it was a beast...a hefty 21 inch smallie (pictured) on a crankbait. It nearly inhaled it— definitely a fish feeding up in the fall— but I was able to remove the hooks safely and she swam off in great shape. Sunday, wading in deeper pools produced 27 smallmouth which put me over my 500 goal for the year. I would estimate about 90% of those were Fox River fish caught on artificials. Learned a ton by putting time in on the water as much as possible, goes to show the Fox is a very good fishery if you can put in the time and try to learn a little bit every day.

GREEN LAKE AREA, WISCONSIN

Mike Norris with a 5 1/2-pound smallmouth bass from Green Lake in Wisconsin. Provided

Guide Mike Norris texted the photo above and emailed this:

Fishing Report – 10/3/2022 Mike Norris Big Green Lake -With surface water temperature dipping into the mid-sixties right now the fall bite for smallmouth bass is kicking into gear.In the last week, my clients and I have caught smallmouth bass up to five and a half pounds.I am locating smallmouth bass as shallow as eight feet and as deep at twenty feet, so I move around frequently to locate them.We are catching a couple northern pike and walleye in the same areas.Try casting Senko’s or Tube’s for shallow bass and an Umbrella Rig for deeper bass.The bluegill bite has dissipated but I suspect it will return as the water cools down into the fifties.The perch bite is good now.Lake trout season closed at the end of the day September 30thand will not reopen until January 1, 2023.

GREEN/STURGEON BAYS, WISCONSIN

HEIDECKE LAKE

Final fishing day is Tuesday, Oct. 11.

Nate Toranzo with a muskie from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Nate Toranzo emailed the photo above and this:

Hi dale! Been watching your work since the 1990s.just a quick report on heidecke.very slow today,saw a few boats out,one anchored on a spot catching a few white bass.very little action did I see from bank anglers.but I did manage to get this small muskie on the east end of the bridge rip rap using a 1/4 jig and a 3 inch chartreuse twister tail grub.thanks for your time! Nate toranzo elk grove village.

Now I really feel my age.

Victor Blackful with a hybrid striped bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Victor Blackful emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale I love this time of the year when the leaf’s change color and the air becomes crisp. Catfishing on the kankakee has been good on cut shad between I 55 and the railroad bridge. Average fish is about 4lbs. Heidecke lake still has some nice white bass roaming around and most are about 10 to 20 yards out from shore. Minnows have been my go to. I’ll be back out Wednesday. Tight Lines

Ken “Husker” O’Malley with a good smallmouth bass from Heidecke Lake. Provided

Ken “Husker” O’Malley of Husker Outdoors emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale, . . . Heidecke lake-smallmouth are on fire right now with water temps at 60-61. Best baits have been a swim bait or a jig with a twin tail grub. Work the baits on mid-lake humps holding baitfish. . . . TTYL — Ken Husker O’Malley Husker Outdoors Waterwerks fishing team

Open 6 a.m. (6:30 bank fishing) to sunset.

KANKAKEE RIVER

Bob Johnson with a good fall smallmouth bass from the Kankakee River. Provided

Bob Johnson emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale - Kankakee RiverSunday morning with Water temp at 61 and clear. River is low! Smallmouth are still scattered but that should improve in the next few weeks with fall frenzy. Caught a 1/2 dozen smallmouth mostly on hair jigs snapping retrieve back to boat. Also caught a rock bass, 1 small walleye and 2 fresh water drum using same technique. I know how you feel about drum so added that pic. The big smallmouth was fun and weighed 3.39 lbs / 18.5 . Solid full grown river bass!! River fishing is best in the fall in my opinion, not as many bites but a chance for overall quality of fish.

Of course I am going to run a drum photo.

Bob Johnson with a good freshwater drum from the Kankakee River. Provided

Victor Blackful emailed this and the photo below:

Hey Dale I love this time of the year when the leaf’s change color and the air becomes crisp. Catfishing on the kankakee has been good on cut shad between I 55 and the railroad bridge. Average fish is about 4lbs. Heidecke lake still has some nice white bass roaming around and most are about 10 to 20 yards out from shore. Minnows have been my go to. I’ll be back out Wednesday. Tight Lines

Victor Blackful with a catfish from the Kankakee River. Provided

LAKE ERIE

LAKEFRONT

Stacey Greene at Park Bait at Montrose Harbor texted:

Good morning Salmon still hitting pretty good, kings and cohos. Still hitting spoons and cranks starting to make the switch over to bait. Spawn sacs, larger minnows and crawlers. Haven’t heard of many northerns lately but I’m sure there are still a few around.Smallmouth still active at Diversey and other harbor areas. Have a great week.

Capt. Bob Poteshman of Confusion Charters said lake trout are the king right now, with the water so warm top to bottom and it is going to stay that way for a while, out of Chicago, lakers out in 130-180 feet straight out; out of North Point, lakers are hot around the outside of the South Reef, “It is a ridiculous.” “They are there, on the bottom on all types of presentation. When you’re marking them, they are biting.”

Capt. Dan Leslie at the Salmon Stop in Waukegan said shore fishing has Chinook “in thick and you can see them” and a couple steelhead; spawn, skein and “big baits that will piss them off” (big rattling baits) are best; shallow boaters should use the classics; otherwise, big boats are going to the reefs, which are loaded with big lake trout, South Reef is good (but be aware the IDNR will be netting out there soon).

Capt. Scott Wolfe of School of Fish Charters emailed:

Hi Dale Another week of very deep water fishing for boaters. Deeper water just off the Waukegan reefs produced laker limits in the mornings. The food bite stops about 9 am and the rest of the days is a struggle as the lakers are in spawn pattern where they feed early the worry about other things the rest of the day. Jimmy Fly Mo rigs on the Blue/green, Green/silver and Green/orange were best behind chrome or smoke Luhr-Jensen Dodgers. 150 to 180 feet off the reefs were best. In the harbor the fishing improved slightly from last week, but the water is still warm and dirty and it was slow. Spawn and skein worked better than casting. A few nice trout are starting to arrive to feed on spawn. Fishermen will have a tough time finding areas away from snaggers to fish, a big problem after October 1 each year. Capt. Scott Wolfe schooloffishcharters.com 312-933-0552

SALMON SNAGGING: Open for Chinook and coho at four Illinois lakefront spots.

Here are the details from the IDNR:

4) Snagging for chinook and coho salmon only is permitted from the following Lake Michigan shoreline areas from October 1 through December 31; however, no snagging is allowed at any time within 200 feet of a moored watercraft or as posted: A) Lincoln Park Lagoon from the Fullerton Avenue Bridge to the southern end of the Lagoon. B) Waukegan Harbor (in North Harbor basin only). C) Winnetka Power Plant discharge area. D) Jackson Harbor (Inner and Outer Harbors). d) Disposition of Snagged Salmon and Paddlefish. All snagged salmon and paddlefish must be removed from the area from which they are taken and disposed of properly, in accordance with Article 5, Section 5-5 of the Fish and Aquatic Life Code.

LaSALLE LAKE

Final fishing day is Oct. 15.

Site is open daily 6 a.m.-sunset. As a perched lake, boating is closed when winds top or will top 14 mph. Check daily updates on boating at (815) 640-8099.

MADISON LAKES, WISCONSIN

MAZONIA

Final fishing day is Oct. 18, except Monster Lake is open all year.

Hours are 6 a.m. to sunset.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

Mark Kosevich with a northern pike from northern Wisconsin. Provided

Mark Kosevich emailed the photo above and this:

Hey Dale , Caught this 36 Northern on a deep diving crank baityesterday on beautiful Lac Court Orielles yesterday on a sun drenched day up here .Did not weight him but I’m guessing 15 lbs. he had some shoulders on him , did a bass trick and broke water once before I netted and released him. Hope next time he is caught he weighs 25 lbs. Let me know if he qualifies for fish if he week or honorable mention. Regards Mark Kosevich

Kurt Justice at Kurt’s Island Sport Shop in Minocqua emailed:

Surface temps did not fall as much as expected this past week.Hail storm and near freezing morning temps last week were offset by bright, warm sunny skies.Shallower lakes cool the fastest (but also warm up quicker) so surface readings ran from lows of 54 to average highs of 59-62 degrees.Starting Thursday (10/6) thru Saturday (10/8) lows in upper 20’s to lowest of 30’s with highs in 40’s to low 50’s will bring sharper drops. Northern Pike:Very Good-Good – The four mornings of frost slowed early mornings, but by mid-mornings the feed has been on!Pike fattening up on young of year Perch roaming shallow weeds of 3-7’.Jig and minnow, shallow crankbaits in Perch patterns and 1/8 – 1/4 oz spinnerbaits working best. Musky:Good-Fair – Not as active as we had hoped.Fish still shallow.Best on top-water bucktails and small jerks with tails.Some sucker action, but hard to keep suckers in shallow where fish are without getting weeded up.This should change with impending cold snap (did I say this last week??) Walleye:Good-Fair – Deep gravel/rock fish in 28-34’ on 1/4 – 3/8 oz jig/chubs and working #9 Jigging Raps and 2.5 Shiver Minnows.Lost of motoring around to locate fish…and fish found did not always relate to fish bites.On shallow lakes and on Flowages, Walleyes up tight to shores chasing small Perch.Tough on bright days, but dusk and windward shores providing action. Yellow Perch:Good-Fair - Bigger Perch (10-12) cruising shallows picking up medium fatheads or 1/2 crawlers on 1/16 oz weedless jigs.Note:The smaller Perch mixed in are why predator fish are also shallow. Crappie:Good-Fair – Weeds of 10-14’ best on lakes, while drowned wood on Flowages.Small to medium fatheads, as well as small feathered or plastic tailed jigs working well. Smallmouth Bass:Good-Fair – Still the largest Smallies working shallow hitting top-water (Whopper Ploppers, Jitterbugs).Rock and gravel humps and down along slopes holding more, but less sizeable Smallies. Largemouth Bass:Fair – Fewer reports though this past weekend lots of boaters (and some skiers) out for a last hurrah.Largemouth holding court along deep weeds as Musky remain shallow.Drop-shot and wacky worms prevailing! Bluegill:Fair – Few reports as anglers turning to Musky, Walleye and Crappie. Following this end of week cold snap (possible snow Friday AM) we will probably see a shift in fish movement as bait fish push out of the shallows and gamefish follow.If temps on the lakes drop below 53-55 degrees watch for signs of turn-over (roiled water, floating dead vegetation/leaves) and be prepared to head elsewhere.Lakes under 24’ max depth and Flowages with their moving, mixing water don’t have the turn-over issues.Larger lakes will take longer to turn, but with four days of under 60 degrees for highs and lows of 27–32 degrees change will come quick.Leaf color is not at max yet, but changing daily. Kurt Justice Kurt’s Island Sport Shop - Like us on Facebook

NORTHWEST INDIANA

Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station texted:

Still lots of groups chasing kings and coho in area tributaries. Spawn saks, skein and inline spinners best bet. Crappie in lake George in Hobart on crappie minnows. Crappie around the docks and near 249 bridge just down from portage public marina using crappie minnows. Loomis lake in valpo giving up gills and crappie for boat fishermen using red wigglers, beemoth and crickets.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Root River Steelhead Facility Open House is 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

SHABBONA LAKE

John Honiotes at Boondocks reported water is cooling (mid-60s) with some better muskie caught; weekend highlight was a 30-inch hybrid striper on chicken liver; crappie are starting to go better.

Site summer hours—6 a.m.-10 p.m.—run through Oct. 31.

Bait shop is open 6:30 a.m.-7 p.m. daily; restaurant, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m.-8 p.m. weekends.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN LAKEFRONT COUNTIES

Catching smallmouth bass while targeting salmon in streams in southeast Wisconsin. Provided by Pete Lamar

Pete Lamar emailed the photo above and this:

Hi Dale, Instead of the usual Fox/forest preserve/Shabbona milk run, I did something different this week:a cast-and-blast in east Wisconsin.Two gentlemen from Kentucky and their dogs joined our usual group for a turkey hunt.All of the dogs did their typical magnificent jobs and found and scattered flocks of turkeys.The hunters didn’t do their jobs nearly as well, with all shots at flying birds resulting in misses.One turkey was harvested when it was called back after a scatter. As far as the casting, I fished a Lake Michigan tributary.I’ll never be disappointed at catching a 16-17 inch smallmouth but notice the two-handed rod in the attached image:I was definitely targeting salmon, not smallmouths.I talked to a local and he said that the salmon that were being caught were being caught downstream, closer to the lake.The water was low in the upstream location where I fished, but it looked as if the salmon were beginning to make their way up that far.A few fish were porpoising and clearly charging upstream as the sun dropped in late afternoon.The clock is ticking-they’re going to be dead in a couple of weeks-so they can’t afford to wait for perfect conditions, which may never come. Pete

SOUTHWEST MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said a 28.3-pound king was weighed Thursday, but otherwise slow action.

Paddle and Pole hosts the Berrien Springs Fish Ladder Camera.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

