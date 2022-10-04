The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Sports Outdoors

Big puffball and hen of the woods inspire an ode to mushrooms and life

Paul Yambrovich found his biggest puffball and hen of the woods, then commemorated the experience with a sort of ode to mushrooms and life.

By  Dale Bowman
   
SHARE Big puffball and hen of the woods inspire an ode to mushrooms and life
Paul Yambrovich demonstrates the size of his biggest puffball. Provided photo

Paul Yambrovich demonstrates the size of his biggest puffball.

Provided

Paul Yambrovich emailed. “I’m having a good fall mushroom season. Finding lots of hen of the woods and the largest puffball that I have ever seen. Shared some with friends who are into nature and wild things! Was great to see them and share the bounty of this wonderful planet we live on!”

That’s what I call capturing the essence of foraging for wild mushrooms.

Also I wonder what this extended dry spell will do to wild mushrooms, as will the coming frost.

Mushroom of the Week, the celebration of mushrooms and their stories (the stories matter, as this one shows) around Chicago outdoors, runs sporadically, generally in the fall, in the paper Sun-Times. The online posting here at chicago.suntimes.com/outdoors goes up at varied days of the week, depending on what is going on in the wide world of the outdoors.

To make submissions,email (BowmanOutside@gmail.com)or contact me onFacebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or Instagram (@BowmanOutside).

Next Up In Sports
Cueto, Harrison help White Sox get back to .500
What Hayden Wesneski’s debut season means for the Cubs in 2023
White Sox GM Rick Hahn reflects on failures of 2022, sets sights on new manager
White Sox manager Tony La Russa admits his time is up
Cubs’ David Ross on outfield picture next year: ‘Left and right are taken’
Tony La Russa calls 2022 ‘unacceptable disappointment,’ steps down as White Sox skipper
The Latest
This undated file photo provided by the U.S. Marshal’s office shows Adel Daoud, of Hillside, Ill.
Crime
Hillside man wants to take back guilty plea, go to trial in 2012 bombing case
Adel Daoud was arrested at the end of a monthslong FBI investigation in which an agent provided him with an inert bomb installed in a Jeep that reeked of gasoline and was filled with “bags and bags of fertilizer.” The feds nabbed Daoud after he allegedly tried to set it off outside the Cactus Bar & Grill.
By Jon Seidel
 
Twelve people were shot, one fatally, April 27, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
4 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
A man was shot during a carjacking early Monday in the 300 block of North Western Avenue on the Near West Side, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
The family of Mateo Zastro along with friends and community members release balloons during a vigil and balloon release for Mateo, who as shot and killed during a road rage incident last week, Monday, Oct. 3, 2022.
News
Mateo Zastro’s mother calls on assailants to surrender. ‘Turn yourselves in because my pain is starting to turn to anger.’
“It hurts me so much not waking up to my baby,” says Veronica Zastro, whose 3-year-old was shot dead in an apparent road-range incident in West Lawn.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_509.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Friend acts oddly persistent about visiting our house
Told she’s not invited inside, former classmate proposes looking at it from outside.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
3_Jones_Harold_victory.jpg
Chicago
‘Punch 9 for Harold Washington’: Powerful doc recalls the surprising rise of Chicago’s first Black mayor
Film works as an invaluable reminder of that pivotal time for those who were there — and a history lesson for those who weren’t.
By Richard Roeper
 