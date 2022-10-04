The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
NFL Sports

Rams LB Bobby Wagner takes down protester who ran onto the field

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Rams LB Bobby Wagner takes down protester who ran onto the field
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.

Godofredo A. Vásquez/AP

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field.

The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles’ game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.

“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”

With less than a minute left in the first half, the person got onto the field and ran across while being chased by security as the pink smoke filled the field.

As the person ran toward the Rams sideline, linebacker Takkarist McKinley came toward him before Wagner came off the sideline and laid him out with a big hit.

“I saw Bobby Wagner taking somebody out,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said. “I thought that was kind of cool to see.”

The protester was taken off the field by security and the game quickly resumed.

Earlier in the game, another person tried to get onto the field with a similar device, but was stopped by security.

Next Up In NFL
‘We’ve got work to do’: Bears’ defense getting run over
Bears QB Justin Fields’ poor play exacerbated by ancillary problems
Film study: Bears’ passing woes near end zone sound red alert
Cody Whitehair out, Cairo Santos back for Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 242: Giant questions about Justin Fields
Packers beat Patriots with field goal in overtime
The Latest
Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.
News
Charges upgraded to murder for aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan
Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. She was ordered held without bail in a bond court hearing.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer at age 37.
College Sports
Tiffany Jackson, former Texas standout and WNBA player, dies at 37
Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
By Jim Vertuno | Associated Press
 
Mount Carmel’s DeAndre Craig (4) controls the ball against Hyde Park’s Damarion Morris (21).
High School Basketball
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the Catholic League
The Catholic League is a basketball conference that’s steadily been on the rise over the past decade.
By Joe Henricksen
 
AP22156831260844.jpg
Obituaries
Country legend Loretta Lynn dies
The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
By Kristin M. Hall | AP
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Crime
Chicago judge named counselor to Chief Justice Roberts, creating new uncertainty in Burke case
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. has presided over Ald. Edward M. Burke’s racketeering case since 2019. It has lingered ever since at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and is set for trial in November 2023.
By Jon Seidel
 