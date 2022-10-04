The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Charges upgraded to murder for aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan

Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. She was ordered held without bail in a bond court hearing.

By  Sophie Sherry
   
SHARE Charges upgraded to murder for aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan
Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.

Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.

Provided

Charges have been upgraded to murder against a woman accused of pushing her 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan near Navy Pier late last month.

Victoria Moreno threw Josiah Brown into the water and watched as he sank below the water, where divers found him about 30 minutes later, according to Cook County prosecutors.

Josiah was transported to Comer Children’s Hospital in critical condition. He died about a week later, on Sept. 25, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child and was ordered held without bail. The murder charges were announced Tuesday.

On the morning of Sept. 19, Moreno stole the keys to the family’s truck in Des Plaines and “snuck out of the residence without anyone knowing that she had left,” prosecutors said.

She was not allowed to drive the car because she takes medication for “mental health issues” and because of an incident a week earlier when she drove to Navy Pier with several children, prosecutors said.

After shoving Josiah in the water, Moreno walked several feet away and stood on the sidewalk, “again doing nothing,” while passersby called 911 and threw a life preserver in the water, prosecutors said.

Moreno was scheduled to appear again in bond court Tuesday.

Next Up In News
Tiffany Jackson, former Texas standout and WNBA player, dies at 37
Country legend Loretta Lynn dies
Chicago judge named counselor to Chief Justice Roberts, creating new uncertainty in Burke case
Photos of pickup truck in fatal Albany Park hit-and-run released by police
Hillside man wants to take back guilty plea, go to trial in 2012 bombing case
4 people wounded by gunfire in Chicago Monday
The Latest
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
NFL
Rams LB Bobby Wagner takes down protester who ran onto the field
“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”
By Associated Press
 
Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer at age 37.
College Sports
Tiffany Jackson, former Texas standout and WNBA player, dies at 37
Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
By Jim Vertuno | Associated Press
 
Mount Carmel’s DeAndre Craig (4) controls the ball against Hyde Park’s Damarion Morris (21).
High School Basketball
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the Catholic League
The Catholic League is a basketball conference that’s steadily been on the rise over the past decade.
By Joe Henricksen
 
AP22156831260844.jpg
Obituaries
Country legend Loretta Lynn dies
The Kentucky coal miner’s daughter, whose frank songs about life and love as a woman in Appalachia pulled her out of poverty and made her a pillar of country music, has died. She was 90.
By Kristin M. Hall | AP
 
The U.S. Supreme Court building in Washington, Monday, June 27, 2022.
Crime
Chicago judge named counselor to Chief Justice Roberts, creating new uncertainty in Burke case
U.S. District Judge Robert Dow Jr. has presided over Ald. Edward M. Burke’s racketeering case since 2019. It has lingered ever since at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse and is set for trial in November 2023.
By Jon Seidel
 