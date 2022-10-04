The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
Books Entertainment and Culture Sports

Tennis great Naomi Osaka to publish children’s picture book ‘The Way Champs Play’

The story is based on Osaka’s organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Tennis great Naomi Osaka to publish children’s picture book ‘The Way Champs Play’
Naomi Osaka plays in the Singles first round match against Daria Saville of Australia last month at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan. She will publish her first book in December.

Naomi Osaka plays in the Singles first round match against Daria Saville of Australia last month at Ariake Coliseum in Tokyo, Japan. Osaka will publish her first book in December.

Getty

NEW YORK — Naomi Osaka has some life lessons she’d like to share.

The tennis superstar has a deal with HarperCollins Publishers for a children’s picture book, “The Way Champs Play,” scheduled to come out Dec. 6. Illustrated by Kamala Nair, the book was arranged through Osaka’s new media company, Hana Kuma. The story is based on Osaka’s organization Play Academy, which provides grants and training for community sports organizations.

“The Way Champs Play” is Osaka’s first book.

“The leadership, confidence, teamwork, and resilience I’ve learned on the court have been so valuable to me and that’s why I am so excited about my new book, ‘The Way Champs Play,’” Osaka, 24, said in a statement released Tuesday.

“I’ve learned my greatest lessons on the court, and that’s why I started Play Academy, to ensure girls can stay in organized sports,” the four-time Grand Slam singles champion added. “It’s proven to give them the skills they need to succeed not just in sports but in the classroom, in the boardroom, and within their communities.”

Next Up In Books
Maggie Haberman’s new Trump book: How Rod Blagojevich got really lucky
Bono memoir tour includes Chicago stop
The Roux — a ‘gas station with purpose’ — opens on South Side with pumps, store and literacy center for kids
Book shows personal side of ‘Mockingbird’ author Harper Lee
‘I’m going to read them all.’ Grade schoolers get excited about book donation during Bernie’s Book Bank crosstown charity walk
Michelle Obama to stop by Chicago Theatre for ‘The Light We Carry’ tour
The Latest
Screen_Shot_2022_10_04_at_7.09.51_AM.png
Crime
Photos of pickup truck in fatal Albany Park hit-and-run released by police
Hermes Rios-Cardona, 15 months old, climbed out of his car seat Monday and wandered into traffic on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue when a pickup truck struck him and kept going, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Josiah Brown, 3, died days after he was pushed into Lake Michigan off of Navy Pier.
News
Charges upgraded to murder for aunt accused of pushing 3-year-old nephew into Lake Michigan
Victoria Moreno, 34, was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated battery to a child. She was ordered held without bail in a bond court hearing.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A protester is hit by Los Angeles Rams defensive end Takkarist McKinley, middle left, and linebacker Bobby Wagner.
NFL
Rams LB Bobby Wagner takes down protester who ran onto the field
“I just saw someone running on the field,” Wagner said. “It looked like he wasn’t supposed to be on the field so I saw security was having a problem so I helped them out.”
By Associated Press
 
Tiffany Jackson, a former standout at the University of Texas who was the No. 5 pick in the WNBA draft in 2007 and played nine years in the league, has died of cancer at age 37.
College Sports
Tiffany Jackson, former Texas standout and WNBA player, dies at 37
Jackson, who was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 2015, died Monday. She was hired as head coach at Wiley College in April.
By Jim Vertuno | Associated Press
 
Mount Carmel’s DeAndre Craig (4) controls the ball against Hyde Park’s Damarion Morris (21).
High School Basketball
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the Catholic League
The Catholic League is a basketball conference that’s steadily been on the rise over the past decade.
By Joe Henricksen
 