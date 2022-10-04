The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, October 4, 2022
News Weather Metro/State

Saved by shelters in Florida, cats and dogs get a chance at forever homes in Chicago

PAWS Chicago staffers drove to Florida to rescue 53 animals after the devastation of Hurricane Ian. Another team will make the trip next week.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Saved by shelters in Florida, cats and dogs get a chance at forever homes in Chicago
One of the many dogs received that were displaced from Florida during hurricane Ian at the PAWS Medical Center &amp; Lurie Clinic at 3516 W 26th St in Little Village, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

A dog rescued from the path of Hurricane Ian is examined at PAWS Medical Center. PAWS is a no-kill organization, and every one of the pets will get a chance at a forever home.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Volunteers with PAWS Chicago returned from Florida on Tuesday with more than 50 pets from shelters in areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian.

Most of the 53 animals were already in shelters when the storm struck. PAWS partnered with Humane Society Naples in Collier County, which operated as the nerve center for animal shelters from the area, to bring the 12 dogs and 41 cats to PAWS Medical Center in Little Village.

“Many of the shelters lost their roof, they’ve closed down, they’ve lost their power,” said Paula Fasseas, founder and chair of PAWS Chicago, the largest comprehensive no-kill animal welfare organization in the Midwest. “They just didn’t have good conditions for these animals.”

A cat waits to be checked in a the PAWS facility as they receive dogs and cats displaced from Florida at the PAWS Medical Center &amp; Lurie Clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. in Little Village, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

A cat waits to be checked in at the PAWS facility in Little Village. Twelve dogs and 41 cats rescued before Hurricane Ian in Florida arrived in Chicago on Tuesday.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Three PAWS rescue vans full of supplies left Chicago for Florida on Saturday morning. The aim of the mission was to empty shelters in the direct path of the storm to make space for a possible influx of animals displaced by the hurricane in the coming days.

“As things get cleaned up, people are gonna be bringing their animals,” Fasseas said. “What’s happened is a lot of people have lost their homes and they’re going to have to move in with family members, and they don’t want their pets.”

Joan Harris, director of canine training and behavior at PAWS Chicago, was one of the eight members of the organization who traveled to Florida over the weekend.

She described some of the devastation they witnessed while traveling from Naples to Tampa.

One of the many dogs received that were displaced from Florida during hurricane Ian at the PAWS Medical Center &amp; Lurie Clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. in Little Village, Tuesday, October 4, 2022.

A dog rescued in Florida arrives at PAWS Chicago for treatment and adoption.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

“Everything was underwater, we pulled over, a lot of gas stations closed,” Harris said. “There was one McDonald’s where we could eat, and it was very limited, there was one thing on the menu.”

Harris said that after they loaded two vans with animals they drove 22 hours “straight through without stopping” from Florida back to Chicago.

Now that the pets are in their new home they will be treated for any medical conditions they may have, though most of the animals were in “pretty good shape,” Fasseas said. Then they will be made available for adoption.

“I would say within the next two days we’ll have some of them at the adoption center,” Fasseas said.

Susanna Wickham, chief executive of PAWS Chicago, said the importance of PAWS being a no-kill organization means every one of the pets will get a chance at a forever home.

“It means we guarantee the life of every pet,” Wickham said. “So all of these pets will get everything they need to ensure a long and successful life.”

The organization plans to make another trip to Florida next week.

Anyone wanting to adopt an animal can go to pawschicago.org.

merlin_108727578.jpg

PAWS employees wait in line with dogs arriving from Florida. Some of the rescued pets will be available for adoption within two days.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Next Up In News
Male shot dead near West Pullman bicycle trail
Durbin, Krishnamoorthi call on federal board to delay merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern
Leftover food from set of HBO’s ‘South Side’ goes to needy; city hopes it catches on with other productions
Police search for truck in Albany Park hit-and-run that killed 15-month-old boy. ‘There was never a sad day for him. ... He enjoyed being alive.’
Volunteers archive key burial records — preserving the histories of tens of thousands of Black Chicagoans
Caretaker for Heather Mack’s daughter says she signed deal for her life story, tried to take it back
The Latest
A boy was shot Sept. 30, 2022 on the Southwest Side.
Crime
Male shot dead near West Pullman bicycle trail
The shooting, the 16th slaying in the area this year, occurred about 6:50 p.m. in the 12200 block of South Parnell Avenue, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
IMG_8788.jpg
Transportation
Durbin, Krishnamoorthi call on federal board to delay merger between Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., said the merger would mean more freight trains moving through the Chicago area that could be harmful to the environment, trigger traffic jams on streets and make it more difficult for first responders to get to places in times of emergencies.
By Manny Ramos
 
GettyImages_1336158278.jpg
Red Stars
Red Stars chairman stepping away from decision-making roles after scathing report
Arnim Whisler to step aside from governing control of NWSL team.
By Staff Reports
 
Jose Abreu doubled in the first inning.
White Sox
Is Jose Abreu closing in on the end of his White Sox career?
As he approaches free agency, Jose Abreu thanks fans for their support
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Food that was delivered from the set of “South Side” to the Kells Park Community Council, which passed it out to seniors in West Humboldt Park.
Chicago
Leftover food from set of HBO’s ‘South Side’ goes to needy; city hopes it catches on with other productions
The show’s creator, Diallo Riddle, was on board from the start. “The second I heard about it I was like ‘Hell yes! Let’s not waste anything. This is a no-brainer.”
By Mitch Dudek
 