Red Stars chairman stepping away from decision-making roles after scathing report

Red Stars chairman Arnim Whisler and Portland Thorns owner Merritt Paulson said Tuesday they are stepping away from decision-making roles with their National Women’s Soccer League teams until the findings of an independent investigation into reports of sexual misconduct and abuse — including allegations against former Red Stars coach Rory Dames — around the league are released.

‘‘Our organization is committed to rebuilding trust and respect among players and staff towards our league and club, and I recognize that my current presence is a distraction,’’ Whisler said in a statement on the Red Stars’ website. ‘‘So in the interest of the club and the players . . . I will remove myself from my governance role within the NWSL board of governors and will hand over operational control of the club to our executive team in Chicago.’’

On Monday, former U.S. Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates, issued a scathing over 150-page report that detailed the failings of the National Women’s Soccer League and certain team owners, including the Red Stars’ Whisler, to protect players.

In Chicago, accusations of emotional and verbal abuse at the hands of Rory Dames dating to 2014 were repeatedly dismissed by Whisler. Less than 24 hours before a report was published by the Washington Post last November detailing claims of abuse, Whisler allowed Dames to resign.

