The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago Oct. 6-12
The Joffrey Ballet’s presents “Beyond Borders,” Lyric Opera’s Midwest premiere of the song cycle “The Brightness of Light,” and Brookfield Zoo’s “Boo! At the Zoo” are just some of the cool things to see and do in the week ahead.
Theater
- Playwright Rebecca Gilman returns to the Goodman Theatre with her new play “Swing State,” a contemporary portrait of America’s heartland set in a time when it seems like everyone has a different idea of what it means to be an American. Mary Beth Fisher, Kirsten Fitzgerald, Anne E. Thompson and Bubba Weiler star; Robert Falls directs. From Oct. 7-Nov. 13 at Goodman Theatre, 150 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25+. Visit goodmantheatre.com.
- Collaboraction’s 7th annual Peacebook Festival looks at theater that heals during a day of fellowship filled with workshops, panels and performances by Collaboraction’s youth artist-activist ensemble The Light, Aztec Dance Chicago, The Example Setters, The Happiness Club, Sandra Delgado, Brickheadz Crew and more. From 3-9 p.m. Oct. 8 at Kehrein Center for the Arts, 5628 W. Washington. Tickets $15, $30. Visit collaboraction.org.
- “Hypocrisy of Justice: Sights and Sounds from the Black Metropolis” is a collaboration between composer Dana Hall, playwright-director Cheryl Lynn Bruce and artist Kerry James Marshall. The project began with Hall’s interest in creating an interdisciplinary work exploring Richard Wright’s novel “Native Son.” Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 7-8 at Logan Center, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $10-$40. There also is a free symposium at Logan Center from 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Oct. 8. Visit tickets.uchicago.edu.
- Rachel De-lahay’s drama “Routes” is told through the eyes of immigrants, refugees and children in conflict with the law as they fight to get home but are stymied in their efforts by a complex system designed to keep them out. Mikael Burke directs. Oct. 12-Nov. 20 at Remy Bumppo Theatre at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $68. Visit remybumppo.org.
- Vicki Quade’s “Holy Ghost Bingo: God, Goblins & Games” returns with Mrs. Mary Margaret O’Brien, a former nun, playing bingo and talking about Halloween traditions. To Oct. 30 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit greenhousetheater.org.
Dance
- The Joffrey Ballet presents “Beyond Borders,” a mixed program featuring works by artists from its past and present including “colorem,” a new work by choreographer Chanel DaSilva inspired by the images of photographer Tim Tadder and set to an original score by Cristina Spinei. Liam Scarlett’s “Vespertine” and Gerald Arpino’s “Suite Saint-Saens” complete the program. From Oct. 12-23 at Lyric Opera House, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $36+. Visit joffrey.org.
Music
- Soprano Renee Fleming and baritone Rod Gilfry perform the Midwest premiere of the song cycle “The Brightness of Light,” composed by Pulitzer Prize winner Kevin Puts. Plus they’ll perform songs from the Great American Songbook and Broadway favorites, all accompanied by the Lyric Opera Orchestra conducted by Enrique Mazzola. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Lyric Opera, 20 N. Wacker. Tickets: $35+. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Over two evenings, the inaugural Indigenous Peoples’ Day Festival celebrates Indigenous artists from across the western hemisphere. The first night (6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at Logan Square Auditorium, 2935 N. Kedzie) showcases a variety of music genres including rock, hip-hop and EDM with DJ Shub, Mato Wayuhi, Opliam and PHNX.WAV; the evening closes with an Indigi-dance party. The second night (6:30 p.m. Oct. 10 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln) features folkloric dance, rock, blues and Latin fusion with performers including the band Indigenous, Chica Roots and Kichwa Runa, and Galguez Laxa and Diza. Free but donations appreciated. Visit oldtownschool.org.
- King Crimson founding member Robert Fripp and the progressive rock band’s longtime producer David Singleton sit for an evening of conversation in which fans can ask the questions they’ve always wanted to ask. At 8 p.m. Oct. 9 at City Winery, 1200 W. Randolph. Tickets: $62-$95. Visit citywinery.com.
Museums/Galleries
- “Bridget Riley Drawings: From the Artist’s Studio” is the first and most extensive American museum exhibit dedicated exclusively to Riley’s drawings in over half a century. Includes more than 90 rarely seen pieces from Riley’s private collection that have been kept as part of her dynamic studio practice. To Jan. 16 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Admission: $14-$25. Visit artic.edu.
- Wrightwood 659 presents two new exhibits: “The First Homosexuals” includes more than 100 paintings, drawing, prints, photographs and film clips that offer the first multi-media survey of the very first self-consciously queer art;“Michiko Itatani: Celestial Stage” celebrates the work of the Chicago-based artist who grapples with the mysteries of the universe in her paintings. To Dec. 17 at Wrightwood 659, 659 W. Wrightwood. Admission: $15 by advance ticket only. Visit wrightwood659.org.
Movies
- Chicago Film Archives and Chicago Film Society present Chicago Home Movie Day. Any celluloid home movies in 16mm, 8mm or Super 8 that walk in the door will be screened. Owners of the films are welcome to introduce their films; others can sit back and enjoy the show. Film experts will be on hand with advice on storage, preservation and digitization of these family heirlooms. From 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 8 at Chicago History Museum, 1601 N. Clark. Admission is free. Visit chicagofilmarchives.org.
- Chicago Philharmonic accompanies a screening of Ivan Reitman’s iconic film “Ghostbusters” with a performance of Elmer Bernstein’s score. The composer’s son Peter Bernstein conducts the orchestra. A pre-concert reception includes all-ages trick-or-treating, costume contest, photo ops and more. At 7:30 p.m. Oct. 8 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $35+. Visit chicagophilharmonic.org.
Family Fun
- “Sesame Street Live: Make Your Magic” takes youngsters on a journey with Elmo as he attempts to learn magic tricks while also realizing it’s OK to make mistakes and to believe in yourself. His pals including Cookie Monster, Big Bird, Abby Cadabby and Grover help out. From Oct. 7-9 at Rosemont Theatre, 5400 N. River Rd., Rosemont. Tickets: $15+. Visit rosemont.com/theatre/
Fall/Halloween Doings
- New for the Halloween season at Six Flags Great America is “Kids Boo Fest,” a daytime family-friendly event (11 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday-Sunday) where children can enjoy rides, treats, a hay maze, stories and entertainment. After 6 p.m. “Fright Fest” brings back the terrifying with six haunted houses and nine scare zones replete with zombies and ghouls. Select dates through Oct. 31 at Six Flags Great America, 1 Great America Pkwy, Gurnee. Tickets: $49+. Visit sixflags.com/greatamerica.
- Little ghosts and goblins are in for a good time at “Boo! At the Zoo,” Brookfield Zoo’s Halloween celebration. Includes a corn maze, animal information Zoo Chats and photo ops with big spiders, ghosts, dragons, witches and many more. (And don’t forget “Ice Age Giants,” an exhibit of animatronic dinosaurs which runs to Oct. 30.) “Boo!” runs Saturday-Sunday Oct. 8-23 at Brookfield Zoo, 8400 W. 31st, Brookfield. Tickets: $17.95-$24.95. Visit czs.org.
- The 12th annual Glass Pumpkin Patch (Oct. 12-16) is among the many fall events at the Morton Arboretum. View a collection of more than 7,000 hand-blown glass pumpkins and other autumnal designs, meet the artists, watch demonstrations and shop the pumpkin sale. The Arboretum is at 4100 Ill. Rt. 53, Lisle. Admission: $8-$16. Visit Morton arb.org.
- Great Highwood Pumpkin Festivalincludes pumpkin carving, carnival rides, live music, skeleton displays, pet and children costume contest, 5K run and a pie eating contest. The charity beneficiary is the Highland Park Community Foundation. From Oct. 6-9 at Events Park, 111 North, Highwood. Admission is free. Visit highwoodpumpkinfest.com.
