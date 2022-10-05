The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Asylum seekers are needed to fill jobs going begging

You can see “Help Wanted” signs all over for companies big and small. Sanctuary city mayors should reach out to these industries and coordinate the possibility of filling these jobs with immigrants who are being treated as political pawns.

Jesus sits atop a riser as he and other migrants wait for a bus to take them to a refugee center outside Union Station Wednesday, August 31, 2022.

An asylum seeker sits atop a riser as he and other migrants wait outside Union Station for a bus to take them to a refugee center on August 31.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Chicago, along with other sanctuary cities, are missing a golden opportunity.

As Texas and Florida make political pawns out of immigrants legitimately seeking asylum, they could do more to help and turn the situation into a positive for all involved. Sanctuary city leaders should reach out to industries in their given cities about their worker needs. One example would be the hotel industry. A recent news story highlighted the fact that hotels are not cleaning all rooms every day due to staff shortages, and this type of situation is not restricted to that industry. You can see “Help Wanted” signs all over for companies big and small.

Lightfoot and other sanctuary city mayors should reach out to these industries and coordinate the possibility offilling these jobs with immigrants who are being treated as political pawns. Of course, the various industries could take the initiative and reach out to the mayor. Use staffing companies that are well-versed in finding employees to facilitate. In the process, make fast-tracking citizenship for those who fill these jobs a priority.

These immigrants are not the “dregs” the GOP makes them out to be. This idea could be a win-win for all involved. Industries can fill vacant positions, consumers can get better service and products that they need.

If in the process Democratic leaders can shine a positive light on how to help people in need, for the benefit of all, then so be it.

John Farrell, DeKalb

Let’s admire the courage to rebuild after destruction

To this day, I feel bad that when I was a kid, I destroyed many ant hills.Industrious ants had labored day and night carrying tiny bits of dirt from inside to outside, thus forming the very symmetrical but vulnerable hill.

Their only goal was to provide a home for themselvesand their hundreds of brothers and sisters.Most of these mounds sprang up on vacant lots or obn property where there was no grass and little foot traffic.Sad to say, whenever I saw an ant hill, I knocked it down.But in no time at all, the frenzied ants were back at it.No matter how many timestheir homes were pulverized, they rebuilt.

Every summer, when the hurricanes like Ian form out over the Atlantic and make landfall, people’s lives are uprooted along with their homes, garages, yards, trees, shrubbery, boats and other belongings.And yet these brave souls living in hurricane country will regroup.The courage of humans and critters to build and rebuild is something to ponder.We should be in awe.

Kathleen Melia, Niles

Patrick Williams
Bulls
The questions surrounding Bulls forward Patrick Williams continue
It’s way to early to call the No. 4 pick from the 2020 draft a bust, but that doesn’t mean his on-going passiveness can’t be questioned, especially after the preseason opener of a very important Year 3 for him. Williams and coach Billy Donovan discussed it on Wednesday.
By Joe Cowley
 
Gerardo Cardona kisses Jocelyn Rios as she cries at a memorial Tuesday for their 18-month-old son, Hermes Rios-Cardona, one day after the child was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue in Albany Park on the Northwest Side.
La Voz Chicago
Encuentran la camioneta, pero no al conductor que atropelló a un bebé fatalmente
La policía dice que encontraron la camioneta el martes después de publicar fotos tomadas por una cámara en un taller de autos.
By Sophie Sherry and Ashlee Rezin
 
The Yankees’ Aaron Judge follows through on his record-breaking 62nd home run.
MLB
Auction house offers $2 million for Aaron Judge’s 62nd home run ball
The record price for a home run ball is $3 million, paid for Mark McGwire’s record 70th from the 1998 season.
By Associated Press
 
DY0A8678.jpg
News
Chicago police wound gun-wielding man inside West Side station, officials say. Second shooting at a CPD facility in a week.
The shooting comes just over a week after a man was shot when he allegedly broke into another Chicago police facility on the West Side, grabbed unloaded guns from a table and aimed at officers.
By Sophie Sherry and Tom Schuba
 
The Yankees’ Aaron Judge hitting his record 62nd home run.
MLB
No hint that Aaron Judge is dirty, but shouldn’t the steroid era have made us more skeptical?
Yankees star sets American League record with 62nd home run.
By Rick Morrissey
 