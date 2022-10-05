Horoscope for Wednesday, Oct. 5, 2022

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions after 5:30 p.m. Chicago time. The moon is in Aquarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Someone older or more experienced might rain on your parade. Perhaps they will say or do something that affects your possessions or your wealth? They might withhold permission for something? On the upside, this might be a chance to learn from the experience of someone older or wiser. In either case, keep your eyes open.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

This is a tough day to deal with bosses, parents, the police and VIPs. If you ask them for something, their response will be, “Talk to the hand.” You might be caught off guard. You might be busted for something you did. Tread carefully! (What happened to yesterday’s great vibes?)

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Travel plans might be interrupted. Or perhaps, rules and regulations will become an obstacle for you both traveling as well as dealing with higher education, publishing, medicine and the law. Something will probably stop you in your tracks. Stay positive and pay attention.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Check banking and financial matters because something unexpected will occur today. You might suddenly have trouble accessing money or resources that you expected to get. Obstacles and problems are likely. Fortunately, a family member might help and come through for you.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Although partners and close friends might throw cold water on your suggestions; ironically, you might be able to pull something together today because you are convincing and persuasive. Nevertheless, an authority figure might catch you off guard. Caution. Don’t get rattled if someone tries to pull rank.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Work-related issues with other countries or people from other cultures might encounter some speed bumps today. Something might be canceled or blocked. Supervisors might be on your case. Fortunately, on the whole, financial matters are favored. Go with what works and be careful.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Parents should be vigilant today because this might be an accident-prone day for your kids. Be aware of this. Meanwhile, social plans might suddenly change. Rules, regulations or obstacles might affect sports, social events and children. Check facts and details beforehand.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Stock the fridge because something unusual might take place at home today. Surprise company might drop by or a parent or an older family member might make demands on your time. Do what you can to prepare for the unexpected. (Food and drink always help a situation.)

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this is a mildly accident-prone day for you. Meanwhile, it’s easy to be caught up in a negative narrative, which creates worry. Don’t do this to yourself. Mark Twain said, “Some of the worst things in my life never even happened.”

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Keep an eye on your finances because this is a tricky day for money. For example, you might find money; you might lose money. Likewise, do what you can to protect your belongings from loss, theft or damage. Be alert!

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Today you feel more conservative, more pulled in and more low-key. And yet, ironically, you might also feel rebellious, or something unexpected might happen. It’s definitely a mixed bag. Slow down and be aware of everything happening around you. If something unexpected occurs, don’t overreact. Take it easy.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might feel cut off from others, kinda lonely. Quite possibly, it is you who are choosing not to reach out to others. You might even want to hide. (One of those days.) Perhaps something going on behind the scenes makes you feel unsure about something. Relax.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Guy Pearce (1967) shares your birthday. You are a hard worker. You are loyal and often devoted to a cause. You value justice and will fight for the rights of others. Enjoy socializing and living the good life this year. Nurture the happiness and beauty within you. Old friends may reappear to rekindle relationships. Enjoy!

