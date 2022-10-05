The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 6 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 6 of the high school football season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Week 6 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos
York’s Joey Mauceiri (33) brings down Glenbard West’s Filip Maciorowski (8).

York’s Joey Mauceiri (33) brings down Glenbard West’s Filip Maciorowski (8).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Lane’s Yiannis Katsogridakis (9) scores a touchdown against Clark.

Lane’s Yiannis Katsogridakis (9) scores a touchdown against Clark.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

York’s fan section was jammed and the moon seemed to be shining on the Dukes as they defeated Glenbard West.

York’s fan section was jammed and the moon seemed to be shining on the Dukes as they defeated Glenbard West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

North Lawndale’s Marquise James (4) recovers a ball in the game against Kennedy.

North Lawndale’s Marquise James (4) recovers a ball in the game against Kennedy.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Lane’s Mugdim Kreho (41) kicks the ball in the game against Clark.

Lane’s Mugdim Kreho (41) kicks the ball in the game against Clark.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

A general view of Fritz Pollard Field at Lane Stadium before the game between Lane and Clark.

A general view of Fritz Pollard Field at Lane Stadium before the game between Lane and Clark.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

York’s Kelly Watson (1) cuts upfield just out of the reach of Glenbard West’s Ben Cesario (26).

York’s Kelly Watson (1) cuts upfield just out of the reach of Glenbard West’s Ben Cesario (26).

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Kennedy’s Estevan Pena (36) runs the ball against North Lawndale.

Kennedy’s Estevan Pena (36) runs the ball against North Lawndale.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

A general view of the scoreboard at Lane Stadium during the Frederick “Fritz” Pollard Field dedication ceremony.

A general view of the scoreboard at Lane Stadium during the Frederick “Fritz” Pollard Field dedication ceremony.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

North Lawndale’s Marquise James (4) is consoled by an assitant coach during the game against Kennedy.

North Lawndale’s Marquise James (4) is consoled by an assitant coach during the game against Kennedy.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Next Up In High School Sports
Syracuse-bound Alyssa Latham leads Homewood-Flossmoor
Ranking the top basketball coaching jobs in the Catholic League
Four Downs: News and notes from Week 6 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 7
High school football schedule: Week 7
Lane celebrates Fritz Pollard Day in honor of trailblazing Black alumnus
The Latest
Homewood-Flossmoor’s Alyssa Latham (23) is the No. 68 senior in the country according to the espnW/HoopGurlz rankings and is committed to Syracuse.
High School Basketball
Syracuse-bound Alyssa Latham leads Homewood-Flossmoor
Alyssa Latham and Tony Smith hope this can be a special season for the Vikings, who went 19-9 and reached the sectional finals last season.
By Mike Clark
 
Jose Guzman with his crossbow at William Powers State Recreation Area, before becoming the first hunter in more than 150 years to legally harvest a deer within Chicago city limits. Provided photo
Outdoors
First deer legally harvested by a hunter in Chicago during modern time
Jose Guzman became the first hunter to legally harvest a deer within Chicago in more than 150 years.
By Dale Bowman
 
It’s best to enjoy truffles in small portions.
Taste
Truffles — what’s all the fuss about these prized delicacies?
Nutrient values vary among species and growing region, but edible fungi are known to contain calcium, potassium, and magnesium, and are a good source of digestible protein.
By Environmental Nutrition
 
Chicago police on the scene of the Sept. 20 explosion and collapse in an apartment building in Austin.
Austin
Disaster declaration approved for Austin building collapse
The declaration will allow residents to apply for low-interest loans to rebuild their lives and property.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Shell_casing_4.jpg
Crime
Reputed gang member, arrested for triple shooting in Humboldt Park, also charged with gunning down rival who testified against associate
Prosecutors said a key piece of evidence allegedly linking Ishmael Simpson to the slaying were his “Yeezy-style shoes” — an apparent reference to rapper and designer Kanye West’s footwear brand.
By Tom Schuba
 