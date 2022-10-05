The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, October 5, 2022
Chicago Abortion News

Man accused of damaging Chicago abortion clinics charged in federal court

Michael Barron had been tied to 19 attacks on three clinics between January 2021 and June 2021, records show. Fourteen of those attacks involved the firing of ball bearings from a slingshot. The other five involved glue placed in the locks of a clinic’s doors.

By  Jon Seidel
   
SHARE Man accused of damaging Chicago abortion clinics charged in federal court
Authorities say this image from surveillance footage depicts Michael Barron during his June 9, 2021, attack on a clinic that provides abortion services in Chicago.

Authorities say this image from surveillance footage depicts Michael Barron during his June 9, 2021, attack on a clinic that provides abortion services in Chicago.

U.S. District Court records

A man who has already admitted damaging two Chicago clinics that provide abortion services — and who has been suspected of additional attacks — now faces federal prosecution, court records show.

Michael Barron, 40, is charged with one misdemeanor count alleging he damaged a Planned Parenthood Health Center in Edgewater on June 5, 2021.

Though the charging document contains no additional detail, a federal affidavit obtained by the Chicago Sun-Times alleges Barron was suspected of firing steel ball bearings from a slingshot through windows of three such clinics in Chicago on several occasions, including that one.

_BarronBooking.png

Michael Barron booking photograph from June 5, 2021.

U.S. District Court records

The affidavit, filed in September 2021, said Barron had been tied to 19 attacks on the three clinics between January 2021 and June 2021. Fourteen of those attacks involved ball bearings. The other five involved glue placed in the locks of a clinic’s doors.

Barron’s defense attorney did not respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday. Cristina Villarreal, vice president of external affairs for Planned Parenthood of Illinois, said the organization could not comment on pending litigation.

“Our patients’ safety, well-being, and comfort are our first priority, and we take all instances of harassment and vandalism seriously,” Villarreal said in a statement.

Chicago police watched as Barron attacked one clinic on June 9, 2021, according to the affidavit. It said officers saw him enter the parking lot armed with a black and yellow slingshot and fire one ball bearing. It penetrated one door of the clinic and shattered a second, the document said.

Officers immediately arrested Barron, who allegedly said he knew he was “going to get caught sooner or later.”

On July 29, 2021, Barron pleaded guilty in Cook County Circuit Court to two counts of felony criminal damage to property for the June 9, 2021, attack, as well as another on May 26, 2021. Barron was sentenced to two years of probation, records show.

However, authorities continued to investigate the remaining 17 attacks, the affidavit said. They compared Barron’s booking photo to surveillance videos that captured six of the attacks, and they analyzed location data tied to his cell phone number.

They also subpoenaed Barron’s Amazon records, which showed that he had placed several orders for ball bearings, slingshots and Gorilla glue between January 2021 and June 2021.

Finally, the feds sought permission from a judge to search a North Side condo belonging to Barron’s parents, who told authorities he lived there. Court records also list an address for Barron in Morton Grove.

Next Up In News
Man found guilty of killing 6 family members in 2016 Gage Park case
Winter isn’t here, but the heat’s already on natural-gas billpayers
Some police misconduct complaints will now be handled by independent mediators
After second shooting in a week at a Chicago police facility, top cop says department looking at making stations safer
Jerry Vainisi, general manager during Bears’ only Super Bowl-winning season, dies
Free on bond in an attempted murder case, man allegedly killed 2 people during a ‘video shoot party’
The Latest
merlin_60630825.jpg
City lawyers try (again) to block Mayor Lori Lightfoot deposition in CPD whistleblower case
Isaac Lambert claims he was demoted for refusing to lie about a fellow officer’s shooting of an autistic teen.
By Andy Grimm
 
Cubs infielder David Bote hits a home run in the second inning against the Reds at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday.
Cubs
Cubs finish with 15-2 win vs. Reds, lament losing season: ‘I’m ready to play into October’
The Cubs posted a 74-88 record this season.
By Maddie Lee
 
A photo of Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson catching a touchdown pass against the Packers.
Bears
Vikings stars Justin Jefferson, Dalvin Cook aim for Bears’ weak spots
The Bears are short on proven cornerbacks and have allowed more yards rushing than any team in the NFL. Jefferson and Cook present big problems for both deficiencies.
By Jason Lieser
 
Caskets in a line at St. Gall Catholic Parish for the funeral for six members of a family killed at their Gage Park home in 2016.
Crime
Man found guilty of killing 6 family members in 2016 Gage Park case
Jurors deliberated more than 10 hours before finding Diego Uribe, 28, guilty on all six counts of first-degree murder.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Hope Academy’s Jamarcus Lofton (5), Eddie Jenkins Jr. (6) and Judah Mallette (1) hold hands as they take the field for the game against Marquette.
High School Football
AP Week 7 Illinois high school football rankings
The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.
By Associated Press
 