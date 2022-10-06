Week 7’s top high school football games

Phillips at Lane, 7:15 p.m. Friday

Both teams are 3-0 in the Red North; the winner clinches at least a share of the title in one of thePublic League’s two top conferences. It’s been a storybook season for Lane (6-0 overall), which is assured of its first state playoffberth since 2013 and first winning season since 2008. The Champions rely on an old-school double-wing offense and a swarming defense. Lane has allowed just 61 points all year, includingonly 35 in the last five games. Phillips has won three straight after starting 0-3 againstBatavia, Mount Carmel and Morgan Park, who are a combined 16-2.

No. 5 Simeon vs. Kenwood, 4 p.m. Saturday at Lane

With early wins over Bolingbrook and Wheaton-Warrenville South, Simeon (6-0, 3-0 Red South) has established itself as the Public League’s top team this season. The Wolverines have an elite receiver in four-star Cincinnati recruit Malik Elzy, the No. 4 senior in the state and a top-300 prospect nationally, and one of the state’s most productive running backs in Andre Crews. Kenwood (4-2, 2-1) has as much high-level talent as any team in the area, but hasn’t always been able to overcome its own mistakes. Among the Broncos’ difference makers: defensive backs Kahlil Tate and Kiwaun Davis, edge rusher Marquise Lightfoot and linebacker K’Vion Thunderbird.

St. Charles East at No. 19 St. Charles North, 7:30 p.m. Friday

It’s rivalry week in the DuKane, and this is one of several games that will draw packed houses. St. Charles North (5-1, 4-0) didn’t get the preseason buzz of some of its league rivals. But after a bit of a downturn, the North Stars are rolling again and alone in first place of one of the state’s best leagues top to bottom. Drew Surges, a senior with offers from Army and Navy, has been a force on both sides of the ball for North. He has 871 yards on 117 total touches. Indiana-bound offensive tackle Austin Barrett is a force for St. Charles East (2-4, 0-4).

Geneva at No. 22 Batavia, 7 p.m. Friday

It’s the 104th edition of one of the state’s most enduring rivalries, which dates back to 1913. Batavia leads the series 52-46 with five ties, and current Bulldogs coach Dennis Piron is 11-0 against the program’s oldest rival. Geneva (5-1. 3-1) is having a bounceback season behind junior quarterback Nate Stempkowski, who has passed for 915 yards and 14 touchdowns, and run for 171 yards and four TDs. For Batavia, Ryan Boe has thrown for 939 yards and Ryan Whitwell has rushed for 721 yards and 12 TDs. Power Five linebackers Tyler Jansey (Wisconsin) and Jack Sadowsky (Iowa State) lead the defense.

Brother Rice at No. 16 Joliet Catholic, 7 p.m. Friday

Brother Rice (3-3), which finishes the regular season with home games against Marian Catholic and Marist, needs two wins to be playoff-eligible. Wisconsin-bound defensive lineman Roderick Pierce III has been a mainstay for the young Crusaders. Joliet Catholic (5-1), which will be playing at home for just the second time this season, is averaging 43 points a game with an almost entirely new offense anchored by Anthony Birsa, a four-star lineman committed to Northwestern.