The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, October 6, 2022
News Chicago Metro/State

Man found shot to death in West Englewood

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, according to Chicago police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man found shot to death in West Englewood
Crime scene tape

Sun-Times file

A man was found shot to death early Thursday in West Englewood.

The man, 32, was found unresponsive in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds about 3:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

Next Up In News
2022 Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about the race
Key figure accused of embezzling from failed Bridgeport bank lost $1 million at casinos, sources say
R. Kelly has been convicted twice in federal court. Will Cook County also prosecute him?
Some Chicago police misconduct complaints will now be handled by independent mediators
Patricia Marvin, who helped harried Thanksgiving cooks on Butterball Turkey Talk-Line, dead at 96
No new taxes, too few workers: COVID-19 delivers mixed impact on Cook County budget
The Latest
SC_NYC_Facade.PNG
Theater
Second City plans expansion to New York
A new space in Brooklyn will supplement the existing theaters in Chicago and Toronto.
By Darel Jevens
 
Runners race down LaSalle Street near Wacker Drive during the Bank of America Chicago Marathon on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2015. | Ashlee Rezin/For the Sun-Times
Olympic Sports
2022 Chicago Marathon survival guide: Everything you need to know about the race
Here’s how you can watch in person or from your couch, track a runner, plus tips on how to successfully maneuver around the city during the marathon Sunday.
By Katelyn Haas
 
White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson reacts after getting picked off.
White Sox
White Sox year in review: It wasn’t pretty
The tragic tale of the 2022 White Sox began last October when the Astros exposed them in the ALDS, leaving no doubt where the Sox stood in baseball’s hierarchy of teams.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Chicago-Area Nurses Hold Rally During Nurses Week
Other Views
Workers rights amendment would be good for public budgets
By growing wages, increasing revenues, reducing government assistance costs and relieving pressure on tax rates, the Workers’ Rights Amendment is a valuable policy tool for our state.
By Frank Manzo IV
 
Marek Matczuk walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a court appearance last year.
The Watchdogs
Key figure accused of embezzling from failed Bridgeport bank lost $1 million at casinos, sources say
Authorities are trying to determine whether the money Marek Matczuk lost gambling came from the millions he never repaid Washington Federal Bank for Savings.
By Tim Novak and Robert Herguth
 