Man found shot to death in West Englewood

A man was found shot to death early Thursday in West Englewood.

The man, 32, was found unresponsive in the 1300 block of West 73rd Street with multiple gunshot wounds about 3:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

He was transported to St. Bernard Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The circumstances of the shooting were unknown, according to police.

There was no one in custody.

