Thursday, October 6, 2022
Harry Styles opening night show in Chicago postponed

Thursday night’s show is being rescheduled for Monday night at the United Center.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Harry Styles has announced a sixth show at the United Center in October.

Harry Styles is postponing the first night of his six concerts at the United Center.

Fans of Harry Styles will have to wait two more nights to see their idol in concert in Chicago.

Thursday night’s concert, the first of six scheduled at the United Center between this weekend and next, is being rescheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution” due to “band/crew illness” according to an official tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon. A spokesperson for Sony Music, Styles’ record label, confirmed the singer was not affected.

Saturday night’s show will go on as scheduled, followed by the remaining concerts Oct. 9, 10 (rescheduled from Thursday), 13, 14 and 15. All shows are sold-out.

All tickets for Thursday’s postponed show will be honored on Monday night; Ticketmaster is notifying those affected by the date change.

By Wednesday, diehard fans had already staked their place in line outside the arena —some who had arrived more than 48 hours in advance by that point —to obtain a coveted GA “pit” wristband for Thursday’s show.

The North American leg of Styles’ Love on Tour road trek kicked off Aug. 15 in Toronto.

