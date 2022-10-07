The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
Horoscope for Friday, Oct. 7, 2022

By  Georgia Nicols
   
Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Pisces.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Today you might be caught off guard by something, which in turn, puts you at odds with relatives, siblings and neighbors. Take a moment and catch your breath. Get your bearings. Look at things from the point of view of someone else so you can fine tune your approach to things.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A friend or a member of a group might surprise you, especially about their take on financial matters. Or perhaps this is about something you own? A possession? Maybe they want money from you or they refuse to pay you? Not good.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Some of you are surprised because of something that a boss, parent, teacher or the police say. “Busted!” In turn, this might irk you, or make you feel rebellious or angry. Take a moment before you lose your cool. Never underestimate the power of courtesy.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Steer clear of controversial subjects that might catch you off guard and in fact, irritate you. Don’t get your belly in a rash. Others might encounter obstacles to travel plans or anything to do with higher education, medicine and the law. Double check everything, so you know what’s happening.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Stay in touch with your bank account and anything related to inheritances and shared property because something out of the blue might create a problem. Make no assumptions. Check out details so that you are current with things. Be patient with friends and members of groups to make sure you get the facts.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Quite likely, a partner or close friend will throw you a curveball today. If you feel caught off guard, you might overreact. Or perhaps, news from a friend or partner will make you upset with a parent, boss or someone in authority? (“He said what?”) Don’t say anything you will later regret.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Something related to your job, your health or even a pet that you own might ruffle your feathers today. This could put you at odds with someone from another culture, especially if you start discussing politics or religion. (It’s hard to keep your shirt on when you want to get something off your chest.)

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Parents: Please be vigilant about your kids today because this might be an accident-prone day for them. Know where they are at all times. Protect toddlers from hazardous situations. Meanwhile, social plans might be suddenly cancelled. Guard against sports accidents.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Family conversations might be heated today because of something unexpected. Appliances might break down or a minor breakage could occur, which perhaps leads to an argument? Don’t take your frustrations out on others. You can you to be part of the problem or part of the solution.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

Pay attention to everything you say and do because this could be an accident-prone day for you. Therefore, think before you speak or act. You might be annoyed about something, which makes you argue with a coworker. One thing is certain — you hate waste.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Be patient with your kids. Likewise, be patient with romantic partners. Meanwhile, keep your eyes open because you might find money or you might lose money. Guard your possessions against loss, theft or damage. It’s a crapshoot today!

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Today you might be excited because of fresh, new ideas or something unusual that suddenly takes place. Perhaps you want to take action, but a family member or a situation at home stands in your way or opposes you. Grrr. Easy does it.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Cellist Yo-Yo Ma (1955) shares your birthday. You have a strong appreciation of beauty. You are disciplined and hard-working. You value your independence and individuality. This is a year of change for you. In fact, you will demand more personal freedom, which is why you will let go of anything that you feel is holding you back.

