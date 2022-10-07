The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
One of 53 animals rescued from the path of Hurricane Ian in Florida arrives at the PAWS Medical Center &amp; Lurie Clinic at 3516 W. 26th St. in Little Village, Tuesday, Oct. 4, 2022. PAWS is a no-kill organization, and every one of the pets will get a chance at a forever home.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: Sun-Times’ photos you might have missed this week

Pets saved from Hurricane Ian arrive in Chicago and a lot more in our best unseen pictures of the week.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Tony La Russa announces he will step down as White Sox manager during a news conference at Guaranteed Rate Field, Monday, Oct. 3.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

People walk near a mural as pigeons fly along West Argyle Street in Uptown on the North Side, Tuesday, Aug. 30.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Jocelyn Rios cries and collapses as she and other family members approach a memorial for her 15-month-old son, Hermes Rios-Cardona, one day after the child was struck and killed by a pick-up truck in a hit-and-run on Pulaski Road near Wilson Avenue in Albany Park on the Northwest Side, Tuesday, Oct. 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A pedestrian passes by the Metra station, also known as Chicago’s Paris Metro Entryway, at Grant Park near Van Buren Street and East Congress Plaza Drive in the Loop, Wednesday, Sept. 28.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Barber Mario Tate cuts 10-year-old Devin Alexander’s hair at Urban Professional Grooming, which joined with the Brilliant Brown Boys Book Club for the “Fades, Fros &amp; Books” partnership, in Chatham on the South Side, Friday, Sept. 23. Boys who come in for a haircut can choose from a well-stocked bookshelf if they want something to read while they wait.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Ald. Scott Waguespack (32nd) speaks to reporters after Mayor Lori Lightfoot delivered the 2023 Budget Address during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall, Monday, Oct. 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Rev. Ira Acree in Greater St. John Bible Church, 1256 N. Waller Ave., in Austin. He plans to speak more about the importance of mental health as part of the church’s regular services. The book he’s holding — “The Spiritual Man,” by Watchman Nee — is one Acree calls instrumental in his teachings on mental health.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Volunteers demonstrate how to plant a tree during a tree-planting ceremony to celebrate Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital’s 100th anniversary outside the hospital, Tuesday, Oct. 4. Volunteers who work in the hospital and in partner companies like One Tree Planted, DocuSign, Mars Candy and the Institute of Museum and Library Services planted 15 trees under the guidance of staff of the Chicago Region Trees Initiative.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Members of the Cook County College Teachers Union and their supporters picket outside Harold Washington College in the Loop, Thursday, Oct. 6. Members nearly unanimously voted to authorize a strike as their union presses on with contract negotiations centered on pay and improved academic support.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Family members and friends of 3-year-old Mateo Zastro release balloons during a prayer vigil for the boy, near West 69th Street and South Pulaski Road on the Southwest Side, Monday, Oct. 3. Mateo was fatally shot Friday evening in what police say was a road-rage attack.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

Jessica Gorden-Song, founder of TransRun, jogs in Warren Park on the North Side, Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 4. She decided not to run in this year’s Bank of America Chicago Marathon because she felt uncomfortable running in the male or female category.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

St. Nicholas Cathedral School students, many of whom came from Ukraine, sing The Star-Spangled Banner before singing the Ukrainian national anthem during U.S. Rep. Mike Quigley’s visit to the Ukrainian Village neighborhood school, Thursday, Oct. 6. Quigley, who is co-chair of the Congressional Ukraine Caucus, visited the school to deliver remarks and answer questions from students and parents.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Rana Tamir, left, and Aidan Fecarotta, right, wait in line for Harry Styles as they and other fans camp out in front of the United Center to get first access to the general admission area, Wednesday, Oct. 5. Thursday night’s concert was rescheduled for Monday night “out of an abundance of caution” due to “band/crew illness,” according to a tweet from the United Center on Thursday afternoon.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago Teachers Union and elected officials remove the cover to reveal the new Honorary Karen Lewis CTU Way street sign in front of the union’s Near West Side headquarters on West Carroll Avenue, Friday, Sept. 30.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time

