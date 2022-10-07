The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, October 7, 2022
The high school basketball Twitter previews

280-character previews of every high school basketball team in the state that submits information.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Glenbrook South’s RJ Davis (15) reacts during a playoff game against New Trier last season.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Coaches and/or athletic directors, please email info on your team to mobrien@suntimes.com. Email is preferred, anything that arrives via Twitter DM will go out last. I’ll tweet out a preview on every team that sends in the information. You can follow along on Twitter @michaelsobrien or read the previews here. All Illinois schools are eligible, not just schools in the Sun-Times coverage area. Please include the following:

School:

Coach:

Cell Phone:

Outlook for this season:

Top Returning Players (Position, Height, Year in school):

Top Newcomers (Position, Height, Year in school):

Top teams in your conference:

Players on your team and in the conference to consider for the list of the area’s best:

Interesting story idea about your team:

The 2022-23 Twitter Previews

Schaumburg: Coach Jason Tucker takes over. Sophomore guards Jordan Tunis and Javonte McCoy will start. Good size with 6-8 Edvin Bosnjak, 6-7 Clark Easley and 6-6 Tyler March. Building year, program is loaded with young talent.

